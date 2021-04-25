CBS’s ‘S.W.A.T.’ Coming to Netflix UK in May 2021

Multiple seasons of the hit CBS show S.W.A.T. are coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom in May 2021. The show which exists in the same universe as The Shield is the first time the show has been available anywhere on Netflix.

Developed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, the hit series follows a S.W.A.T team Sargeant in Los Angeles that’s been built from scratch to be the best in the business.

The series began airing back in November 2017 with new seasons every year since. It’s been renewed through to season 5.

As we mentioned, it’ll be making its Netflix debut in the United Kingdom in May with “multiple seasons” scheduled to hit on May 17th, 2021. Based on our research, no other region is currently also set to see S.W.A.T. join Netflix next month although this certainly opens the door for more to follow. It also leads us to further believe The Shield may be on the cards to jump over to Netflix given Netflix’s tightening relationship around the world with Sony who distributes both shows despite it airing first on CBS.

Although we don’t know how many seasons of the series are coming to Netflix, our guess is that it’ll be seasons 1-3 which is the same number of seasons available on Netflix rival, NowTV. New seasons will likely come every year thereafter.

If you’re wondering if this will lead to Netflix US getting S.W.A.T. the answer is unfortunately not in the short term. The series resides mostly on Hulu with Paramount+ carrying newer episodes on a catch-up basis. The good news is that two S.W.A.T. movies are on Netflix US currently. What we suspect is that the rights will come up for renewal after the show has finished.

Netflix UK has been on a licensing spree in 2021 from US distributors. It’s acquired a number of big NBC sitcoms such as Parks & Recreation, The Office and Superstore and is set to pick up two shows from Sony Television next month.

Will you be checking out S.W.A.T. when it drops on Netflix UK next month? Let us know in the comments down below.