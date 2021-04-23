Netflix Adapting ‘Heat’ by Mike Lupica Into Feature Film

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix will be soon adding to its sports feature film roster with an adaptation of the novel Heat by Mike Lupica with Gregory Nava tapped to direct.

First published in 2006, Heat is one of many sports-centric books published by renowned writer Mike Lupica. Beside being a bestselling author, Lupica also writes as a sports columnist at the NY Daily News and MLB.com.

Heat is the first of a number of young adult books published by the author who has racked up an impressive 16 New York Times bestsellers across his catalog with the most recent young adult entry being The Extra Yard released in 2017.

The story of Heat focuses on a young man named Michael Arroyo that has a killer throw in the world of baseball but also faces plenty of troubles at home where he along with his brother were orphaned at a young age. Also baseball features, the story is very much about Michael and Carlos (Michael’s brother) staying under the radar to avoid being found out by social services that could lead to them both being sent into foster care or sent to where they were originally from, Cuba.

Distinguished director Gregory Nava is currently listed to direct which will serve as a bit of a return after his last entry back in 2007 in the form of Bordertown. His most known work is directing the 1997 biopic Selena and El Norte from 1983. Nava also served as one of the writers on cult-hit Frida starring Salma Hayek that released in 2002.

On the producing side, Mark Ciardi is attached who is no stranger to sports movies. The Rookie, Million Dollar Arm and MacFarland, USA have all released under his supervision with the most recent release being Disney+’s Safety.

No word on casting, filming dates or potential release windows at this point but we’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more.