Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in May 2021

April was a busy month for removals on Netflix UK, and May is already shaping up to be another busy month of movies and TV series leaving the UK library.

We’re also keeping track of all of the new arrivals heading your way to the UK library in May 2021.

There’s a large selection of titles leaving Netflix UK on May 1st, but arguably the largest title leaving the UK library soon is Universal’s Furious 7. The 2015 high-octane action-drama took the Fast and Furious franchise to the next level and was the last appearance of the late Paul Walker.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles scheduled to leave Netflix UK in May. More departures will be announced throughout April and May.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 1st, 2021

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A.M.I. (2019)

Adult Life Skills (2016)

Al Pitcher – Fy Fan Sweden! (2017)

Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal (2017)

Assassination Nation (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Carter Effect (2017)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Disturbia (2007)

Dominion Creek (2016)

Dot 2 Dot (2014)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Gurgaon (2017)

Hombanna (2017)

Innocence (2013)

Jewel’s Catch One (2016)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Killer Cove (2019)

Kingdom (3 Seasons)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Life, Animated (2016)

Love Ni Bhavai (2017)

Nibunan (2017)

Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

RED (2010)

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection (2016)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

Rum All Night (2015)

Simon (2016)

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (2017)

Two Graves (2018)

Waiting (2015)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

White Boy Rick (2018)

Wild Orchid 2 (1992)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 2nd, 2021

Hamza’s Suitcase (2017)

Japanese Style Originator (2008)

Vox Lux (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 3rd, 2021

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

It’s Fine (2012)

Julius Jr. (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 4th, 2021

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)

No Estoy Loca (2018)

She Did That (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 5th, 2021

Birds of Passage (2018)

Pup Star: World Tour (2018)

Rango (2011)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 6th, 2021

Premature (2019)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 7th, 2021

The 12th Man (2018)

Action Point (2018)

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Furious 7 (2015)

Peelers (2016)

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (2017)

Unfriended (2014)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 8th, 2021

The Chosen Ones (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 9th, 2021

Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

The Bulbul’s Nest (2013)

Lion’s Heart (2013)

Regatta (2015)

Tattah (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 10th, 2021

The Apostate (2015)

Bheemayan (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 11th, 2021

The Beginning of Life: The Series (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on May 12th, 2021

Ha Unlimited (2016)

