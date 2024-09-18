Comedy Central Series ‘Detroiters’ To Launch on Netflix in October 2024

Netflix has snagged the rights to seasons 1 and 2 of Comedy Central’s comedy sitcom Detroiters, which stars Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson. All 20 episodes will be available on the streamer in the United States only starting October 15th.

Airing on Comedy Central between 2017 and 2018, the short-lived series followed next-door neighbors and best friends Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin, working at a family-run advertising agency in Detroit who were known for their distinctive low-budget TV commercials. Robinson and Richardson co-created the show alongside Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly.

Although the show never gained a huge viewership, it did grow a dedicated audience. It received positive reviews across the board, with the first season still being Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes. Local outlet Detroit News said back in 2018, “In the end, this is a comedy by natives for natives and residents near and far. It’s that undeniable sense of pride and ownership that will make you “stand up and tell ’em you’re from Detroit” between bouts of laughter and smiles.”

The show was never picked up for a third season, with the cancelation being announced over Twitter, but the showrunner expressed hope that it may eventually find a new home elsewhere. Could Netflix now be that home?

The series’ addition to Netflix isn’t expected to impact the show’s availability on Paramount+, which also currently streams both seasons.

We’re still awaiting an official announcement for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, an Emmys magnet in its later seasons and attracting millions of views across Netflix’s social media. By all accounts, Netflix wants it to happen, but there’s no word on when it might happen. One of the reasons why we’re seeing a delay in the announcement could be that HBO has tapped both Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin for a series called The Chair Company.

This is the latest Comedy Central show to join the Netflix US library. At the time of publishing, Chappelle’s Show was continuing to stream seasons 1 and 2, and all three seasons of Key & Peele are also available.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout October 2024, stay tuned to What’s on Netflix.

Will you be checking out Detroiters when it lands on Netflix?