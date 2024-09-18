Netflix News and Previews

Comedy Central Series ‘Detroiters’ To Launch on Netflix in October 2024

A pretty good stopgap while the wait continues for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 4.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Detroiters Comedy Central Coming To Netflix October 2024

Picture: Comedy Central

Netflix has snagged the rights to seasons 1 and 2 of Comedy Central’s comedy sitcom Detroiters, which stars Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson. All 20 episodes will be available on the streamer in the United States only starting October 15th. 

Airing on Comedy Central between 2017 and 2018, the short-lived series followed next-door neighbors and best friends Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin, working at a family-run advertising agency in Detroit who were known for their distinctive low-budget TV commercials. Robinson and Richardson co-created the show alongside Zach Kanin and Joe Kelly.

Although the show never gained a huge viewership, it did grow a dedicated audience. It received positive reviews across the board, with the first season still being Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes. Local outlet Detroit News said back in 2018, “In the end, this is a comedy by natives for natives and residents near and far. It’s that undeniable sense of pride and ownership that will make you “stand up and tell ’em you’re from Detroit” between bouts of laughter and smiles.”

The show was never picked up for a third season, with the cancelation being announced over Twitter, but the showrunner expressed hope that it may eventually find a new home elsewhere. Could Netflix now be that home? 

The series’ addition to Netflix isn’t expected to impact the show’s availability on Paramount+, which also currently streams both seasons.

We’re still awaiting an official announcement for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, an Emmys magnet in its later seasons and attracting millions of views across Netflix’s social media. By all accounts, Netflix wants it to happen, but there’s no word on when it might happen. One of the reasons why we’re seeing a delay in the announcement could be that HBO has tapped both Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin for a series called The Chair Company. 

Detroiters Coming To Netflix

Picture: Comedy Central

This is the latest Comedy Central show to join the Netflix US library. At the time of publishing, Chappelle’s Show was continuing to stream seasons 1 and 2, and all three seasons of Key & Peele are also available.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout October 2024, stay tuned to What’s on Netflix. 

Will you be checking out Detroiters when it lands on Netflix?

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova Join 'One Piece' Season 2 Cast Article Teaser Photo

Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova Join 'One Piece' Season 2 Cast
Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, & Lukas Gage Join Netflix Movie 'People We Meet on Vacation' Article Teaser Photo

Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, & Lukas Gage Join Netflix Movie 'People We Meet on Vacation'
Netflix Reveals 'Ancient Apocalypse' Season 2 Titled The Americas With Special Guest Keanu Reeves Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Reveals 'Ancient Apocalypse' Season 2 Titled The Americas With Special Guest Keanu Reeves
Netflix Thriller 'Don't Move': Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Thriller 'Don't Move': Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Complete List of Netflix Emmy Awards: Every Win in the Streamer’s History

Complete List of Netflix Emmy Awards: Every Win in the Streamer’s History

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Wednesday Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know

Wednesday Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024