Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova Join ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Cast

Netflix has added another two cast members ahead of Geeked Week, where One Piece is expected to play a prominent role. Presumably a premature update, Netflix’s TUDUM website has confirmed that Joe Manganiello has been cast as Mr. 0 (aka Crocidile) and Lera Abova will be playing Miss All Sunday.

The update came through Netflix TUDUM, which republished its season 2 preview with the newly released set tour conducted by Jeff Ward. Their update also included an additional picture in their new cast slideshow and the mention of Manganiello and Abova in their excerpt for the article. Presumably, this wasn’t intended to go live until the Geeked Week show tomorrow, but as usual, fans spotted it immediately and have now spread it around like wildfire.

Both names had been floating around for a while. Scooper DanielRPK first mentioned Manganiello to be cast in season 2 over the summer, although they didn’t specify who they’d be playing. Further fuel was added to the fire when he was announced as the main host for Geeked Week, which is streaming live from Atlanta tomorrow. The American actor is best known for his long-running role on HBO’s True Blood as Alcide Herveaux. He’s playing “Desert King” Sir Crocodile, who is one of the seven Pirate Warlords of the Sea and the president of the mysterious crime syndicate Baroque Works. He is best known by his codename, Mr. 0 as Netflix labels him below.

Abova is best known for the 2019 action movie Anna, and for One Piece season 2, she’ll be playing Miss All Sunday, aka Nico Robin. In the manga, she’s the seventh member of the Straw Hat Pirates and takes on the role of archaeologist.

Interestingly, Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña has been long rumored to be among the cast for One Piece season 2, playing the role of Ace, but his name was not included in the TUDUM piece.

Update: TUDUM has since pulled the two additional cast updates.

Are you excited Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova have joined the One Piece season 2 cast? Let us know in the comments.