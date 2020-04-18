‘Community’ Sees Netflix Popularity Bump

All six seasons have been made available on Netflix worldwide as of April 1st, 2020 and has seen a huge boom in popularity according to several metrics.

In the US, Netflix now shares the license to Community to Hulu so while it has been widely available for the past five years via a streaming service, only now has the series received widespread attention.

The sitcom featuring Chevy Chase, Joel McHale, and Donald Glover ran for five seasons on NBC before heading to the now-defunct Yahoo Screen!. Since then, it’s streamed on Hulu in the US.

How can we tell the series has been seen a massive rise in popularity? Well, we can use a variety of tools to see popularity. IMDb puts every movie and TV series into a ranking called the MovieMeter. From that, we can see that Community has risen from the 300-400 range to sitting at number 8 in the rankings as of April 18th, 2020.

The Netflix bounce in full flow for Community. Climbed to #8. Was ~300-400 before it joined. pic.twitter.com/eMVSYi9yhK — Kasey Moore (@kasey__moore) April 17, 2020

We can also see search trends using Google Trends to measure how well it’s doing. Belowe, we’ve compared Community’s trend line for the past five years in both the United States and worldwide.

Has Community replaced Friends?

In the context of the global streaming wars, shows rights will be coming and going as more competitors jump in the market. Friends was one of the most recent high profile removals from Netflix cited as a huge loss. The series was removed from Netflix on January 1st, 2020 and is set to release on HBO Max this May.

When we compare above, we can see that Friends searches have certainly dipped so far in 2020 in the US and has now been matched by searched for Community.

Elsewhere, Friends still takes a handsome lead but it’s worth noting that Netflix only lost the rights to Friends in the United States. In other countries such as the United Kingdom, the complete series remains available and isn’t scheduled to be removed for a while.

Earlier in the year, the Netflix executive team, when asked about the Friends departure, said that there had been no significant impact saying that audiences tend to move to the next big thing.

What does all this prove? Well, in the short term not too much. However, what it does present the case for is Netflix’s ability to slingshot a show’s popularity.

Have you been watching Community since it was added to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.