‘Dragon’s Dogma’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After a deeply dark and grim first season of Dragon’s Dogma, the question on many minds is whether or not the series will be returning for a second season. There’s certainly potential for a second season, but we’re still waiting on Netflix to decide whether or not Dragon’s Dogma deserves to be renewed.

Dragon’s Dogma is a Netflix Original dark-fantasy anime series created by Capcom. The anime is based on Capcom’s highly underrated JRPG of the same name.

Shinya Sugai served as the series director, while Kurasumi Sunayama wrote the story. Sublimation produced the animation for Dragon’s Dogma, continuing the growing use of CGI in anime.

Dragon’s Dogma Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 21/09/2020)

Out of the many Originals on Netflix, anime are some of the few to announce that a second season is in the works before debuting. In this instance, we’re still in the dark about the future of Dragon’s Dogma.

The series has only just arrived on Netflix, so there’s still plenty of time before we learn the fate of the Original anime.

Typically, it can take Netflix several weeks to several months before announcing a renewal.

If you’re a big fan of the series and wish to see more seasons, the best thing you can do is convince friends and family to watch. Rewatching the series multiple times is also a great way to contribute towards a potential renewal.

dragon's dogma netflix review:

• warning: the story is REALLY dark & brutal

• epic boss battles with mythological creatures!!!

• 3DCG animation is jarring at first, but has its fair share of stunning sakuga-like sequences a big recommend for fans of berserk/goblin slayer 👍 pic.twitter.com/kxpajhiNRv — TATSU THE DLC THIEF ✪ (@tatsunical) September 17, 2020

What to expect from a second season of Dragon’s Dogma?

In the final episode, Ethan, the Arisen, was successful in claiming his revenge against the Dragon, but in doing so sealed his own fate forever. Unknown to Ethan, by killing the Dragon with the motivation of revenge, he is now destined to become the next dragon, and the cycle repeats anew.

Despite his wish to be slain before his transformation, Hannah, as Ethan’s protector, refused to do so. Hannah was happy to carry out his final request of her, that being to protect humankind from his eventual destructive nature.

It’s unclear how long Ethan has left before his new Dragon instincts fully take over, but it was clear he only has a small slither of humanity remaining.

Capcom making the story for Dragon's Dogma pic.twitter.com/smOEIWPOLT — General MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) September 20, 2020

Assuming that a second season happens, we can make plenty of assumptions on what to expect. Learning of the vicious cycle between the Arisen and Dragons, if Ethan is to die he will need to select a new Arisen worthy of killing a dragon.

To break the cycle, the selected Arisen must not fall into the same trap as Ethan and must slay the Dragon without the need for revenge or out of pride. With the knowledge of the curse, Hannah may be able to help the next Arisen from falling into the trap of slaying Ethan out of revenge or pride. If the next Arisen can overcome those desires then the curse will finally be broken, and no further dragons will rise.

When could we expect to see Dragon’s Dogma season 2 on Netflix?

It’s going to be a long time before we see another season of Dragon’s Dogma on Netflix. The first season took over a year and a half to produce, so assuming work hasn’t already begun on a sequel season we could be waiting until 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of Dragon’s Dogma on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!