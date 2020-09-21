Netflix Italian Paranormal-Horror ‘The Binding’ Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Netflix continues to step up its output of horror titles coming this Halloween season with the upcoming addition of Italian horror The Binding. We have everything you need to know about The Binding including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Binding (Il legame) is an upcoming Italian Netflix Original paranormal-horror directed by Domenico Emanuele de Feudis.

Italian horrors are not as popular as they were in the 20th Century. Throughout the 70s and 80s, Italian horror, in particular zombie movies, surged in the wake of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. with many

When is The Binding coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed that The Binding will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, October 2nd, 2020.

The Binding has a runtime of 93 minutes.

What is the plot The Binding?

During a visit to Southern Italy to see her future mother-in-law, a mother must fight against an evil malevolent curse that is trying to claim her daughter.

Who are the cast members of The Binding?

So far only three cast members have been confirmed to star in The Binding.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Riccardo Scamarcio John Wick 2 | Loose Cannons | To Rome With Love TBA Federica Rosellini Dove cadono le ombre | Agadah | 1992 Don Gino Sebastiano Filocamo Tutti i rumori del mare | A Pure Formality | Un eroe borghese

We’re still waiting for the movie’s official IMDb page to list the full cast of The Binding.

Where did filming take place for The Binding?

Filming took place in the South of Italy in Bari, Apulia. Principal photography took place from September 2nd, 2019 to October 6th, 2019.

Production of the movie was handled by Apulia Film Commission.

Are you excited for the release of The Binding on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!