‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ on Netflix: What We Know So Far

Axel Foley, one of the most iconic characters of Eddie Murphy’s career will make a triumphant return in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4. Now in pre-production at Netflix, it won’t be long before we learn even more details about the crime comedy. Here’s what we know so far.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy film and the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Netflix was first announced to receive the movie back in November 2019.

After years of delays, rewrites, and moving to different studios in 2019 it was confirmed that the long-awaited sequel would be produced by Netflix. Its last major delay was back in 2015 when Paramount yanked the movie from its supposed 2016 release.

Jerry Bruckheimer Films is the studio behind the production of Beverly Hills Cop 4 which will be directed by Australian direct Mark Molloy (known for Apple at work – The Underdogs). That’s after Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah departed the project in April 2022.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Melissa Reid, and Eddie Murphy serve as producers on the movie.

What is the plot of Beverly Hills Cop 4?

At the time of publishing, there is little to no detail about the plot of Beverly Hills Cop 4.

All we know is that the return of Beverly Hills Cop will see the return of Axel Foley. Given it’s been nearly 30 years since the release of Beverly Hills Cop 3, we may see a retired Axel Foley returning to the LAPD, or we may see Foley as the Police Commissioner of the LAPD.

Who are the cast members of Beverly Hills Cop 4?

So far the only confirmed cast member of Beverly Hills Cop 4 is Eddie Murphy, who will be reprising his iconic role as Axel Foley.

The past few years have seen a revival of Murphy’s career, he was excellent in his comeback feature Dolemite Is My Name. Not to mention the incredibly successful Coming 2 Amercia (2021) on Amazon Prime which was watched for 1.4 Billion minutes in its opening week.

It is rumored that John Ashton and Judge Reinhold are rumored to return for Beverly Hills Cop 4.

What is the production status of Beverly Hills Cop 4?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 27/04/2022)

It’s taken a while for the movie to get started but as of February 2022, Beverly Hills Cop 4 officially went into pre-production. According to Variety Insight, the new movie is set to film in Detroit, Michigan and Los Angeles, California. ProductionWeekly notes that some of the filming is due to take place in San Bernardino, California.

We do know that production is likely to get underway at some point in 2022 given that the California Film Commission granted Netflix a whopping $15,759,000 in tax credits for the movie.

Since pre-production was announced, Mark Molly replaced Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah as the director of the movie. Will Beall is the writer of the screenplay.

We’re still waiting for filming dates to be announced.

Eddie Murphy fans will also want to keep a close eye on Netflix’s upcoming You People movie which will have Murphy in a lead role.

It’s also very much worth noting that Variety stated at the time that the deal to carry the fourth entry would also mean that Netflix produce an additional sequel should this entry do well.

Are you looking forward to the release of Beverly Hills Cop 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!