Jonah Hill’s Netflix Comedy ‘You People’: Coming to Netflix in January 2023 and What We Know So Far

Thanks to the 2022 Netflix movie preview, we know of some incredible films headed your way soon. One such film we’re incredibly excited to see arrive on Netflix in 2022 is Kenya Barris’ You People, starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. Below is everything we know so far about You People.

You People is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Kenya Barris and co-written with Jonah Hill. Both are executive producers of the film alongside Kevin Misher. The production is handled by Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby, and Misher Films.

When is the You People Netflix release date?

With the release of the official teaser trailer, we can now confirm that You People will be released on Netflix on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

Who are the cast members of You People?

The majority of the cast has been announced for You People, however, the names of the roles have yet to be revealed.

Jonah Hill, who recently starred in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, will star in his second Netflix Original film, and his third Original overall. His first Netflix appearance was in the limited series Maniac.

Eddie Murphy’s rejuvenated career continues with his second Netflix Original after previously making his huge comeback in the Netflix comedy My Name is Dolemite.

You People will be the second Netflix movie for actress Nia Long and her first in almost five years since starring in Roxanne Roxanne. As for actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, her only Netflix appearance so far was a small voice acting credit in Archibald’s Next Big Thing as Claire.

David Duchovny, Rhea Perlman, Molly Gordon, Bryan Greenberg, Andrea Savage, Lauren London, La La Anthony, Deon Cole, and Emily Arlook have also been cast.

What is the plot of You People?

The plot of You People has been sourced from IMDb:

Follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences.

What is the production status of You People?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 15/02/2022)

Filming has already concluded on You People and is now deep into post-production. According to the information reported on IMDb Pro, filming began on October 26th, 2021, and came to an end several weeks later on December 3rd, 2021.

The only reported location used for filming is Los Angeles, California, USA.

Are you looking forward to the release of You People on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!