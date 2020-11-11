‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2: Netflix Renews for Second Season

Emily in Paris will be returning for a second season as Netflix confirms that the show will be coming back for more episodes likely in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far about season 2 of Emily in Paris.

The Netflix Original comedy-drama series created by Sex and the City creator Darren Star. One of many, Darren Star is also an executive producer on the series, with production for the Original handled by his own company, Darren Star Productions.

Emily in Paris season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 11/11/2020)

On November 11th, 2020 Netflix confirmed that Emily in Paris would be getting another season. In the video posted to various social platforms, the cast comes together saying the word “Deux” which is French for two.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

At the original time of publishing this season 2 preview, Emily in Paris has been available to stream on Netflix for a little under two weeks. In that time the Original series became the most popular series on Netflix in multiple regions before being dethroned by The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Despite a controversial start to life on Netflix, with many French critics calling out the series for its stereotyped portrayal of the French, Emily in Paris gained monumental coverage and fandom.

As of November 11th, the series had featured in the top 10 on Netflix US for a combined 29 days. In the UK, that number is even bigger with it still being featured in the top 10 list for 40 days consecutively.

Although, a second season may not be watched by many French subscribers.

What to expect from the second season of Emily in Paris

In an interview with Oprah Magazine, creator Darren Star gave some insight on what to expect from the second season of Emily in Paris:

In season 2, she’s [Emily] going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city. She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.

After the way the season ended, it definitely appears that Emily is enjoying her life in Paris.

Emily and Gabriel finally gave in to their attraction to each other, so expect to see their budding relationship explored in season 2. With Camille, Gabriel’s ex, still on the scene we can expect to see some potentially awkward moments.

We may also see some more of the supporting cast explored, as Star expressed in another interview with Vanity Fair.

Which cast members will be returning for season 2?

Assuming that there will be no scheduling conflicts, many of the cast members, in particular, Lily Collins, have expressed their interest in returning for a second season.

We can expect to see the following cast members return in season two:

Lily Collins – Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu – Sylvie Grateau

Ashley Park – Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo – Gabriel

Samuel Arnold – Julian

Bruno Gouery – Luke

Camille Razat – Camille

William Abadie – Antione Lambert

When is the Netflix release date for Emily in Paris season 2?

To state the obvious Emily in Paris is filmed in Paris. This means the logistics of having an entire cast and crew film a television series in a separate country, in one of the busiest cities in the world, during a pandemic, is extremely challenging or nigh impossible.

Judging by the production, and release of the first season, we have a rough idea of when we could see a second season of Emily in Paris. Filming for the series took place in Paris in August 2019, with additional scenes filmed in Chicago in November. The series then dropped in October 2020, marking 14 months between the start of filming and the series release.

We’re currently predicting a late 2021 release date but there’s also the possibility it may not drop until early 2022 depending on production schedules but we’ll keep you posted.

Would you like to see a second season of Emily in Paris on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!