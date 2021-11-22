‘Ganglands’ Season 2: Netflix Officially Renews French Series

Ganglands, or as it’s known in its origin country, Braqueurs: La série, has officially been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

The new French crime drama series which dropped on Netflix globally on September 24th is about a robber and his apprentice getting deep into a turf war between the law and drug dealers. 6 episodes were released as part of season 1.

Ganglands comes from creators Hamid Hlioua and Julien Leclercq who are no strangers to Netflix. Hlioua served as a writer on the canceled Netflix series La Revolution and Leclercq lent his writing skills to Netflix’s French thriller movie, Sentinelle.​

How well did Ganglands perform on Netflix?

Using top 10 data from FlixPatrol, we can see the series was the #4 show around the world as of September 30th, 2021.

The series lasted in the French Netflix TV top 10s for 18 days accruing 114 points. It lasted in the overall France top 10 for 14 days.

According to Netflix’s released statistics, the series racked up 54.5 million hours viewed globally between September 20th to October 10th.

Will there be a season 2 of Ganglands?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: November 22nd, 2021)

Of course, the series absolutely sets up a second season with the finale of season 1 leaving a lot of leftover questions. After all, Medhi is now on the run with the young thief.

Netflix France officially announced that Ganglands (Braqueurs la Serie) would be returning along with the caption (translated) “*we put our hood back on* Ganglands Season 2, coming soon.”

*on remet notre cagoule* Braqueurs Saison 2, prochainement. pic.twitter.com/VXUUI8JS3i — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) November 22, 2021

Ahead of the renewal Premiere.FR spoke with Julien Leclercq, the screenwriter of the series, who told them (translated from French):

“We have plenty of ideas. Many things are possible. We are thinking about that … “

As with all Netflix renewals, we’ll have to wait likely a month or two after the initial release for Netflix to gather data on whether or not to greenlight a second season.

That’s all we have for now, we’ll keep you posted on any future updates on season 2. One of the best locations to track the show’s future will be Netflix’s French social accounts.

The Crew Movie Has Departed Netflix

We should also note that the movie The Crew departed Netflix in November 2021. The movie, directed by Julien Leclercq, serves as the source material for the series. It left Netflix globally after three years.

Would you like to see Ganglands complete or continue its story with season 2? Let us know in the comments down below.