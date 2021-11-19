‘Zero’ Italian Superhero Series Canceled at Netflix; Won’t Return for Season 2

The Italian superhero series Zero will not be returning for a second season according to reports from the Italian press. After only eight episodes, we won’t be seeing the return of Omar.

First debuting on Netflix globally in April 2021, the series has been one of the biggest series to be produced out of Italy. Some of the other biggest series from the region so far have included Suburra: Blood on Rome, Baby, and Curon.

Giuseppe Dave Seke headlined the show as Zero who is a teen with the ability to become invisible. He uses the power while becoming entangled with a local gang that is trying to rule the neighborhood.

The first season certainly paved the way for a second by the end of the 8 relatively short episodes. Season 2 ended with a big cliffhanger that directly sets up a season 2 but as we now know, it won’t come to be.

Why was Zero canceled at Netflix?

The series cancelation was first announced back in mid-September 2021 after an interview with Tinny Andreatta. Andreatta serves as the head of Netflix Italy having moved to the streamer after a successful career at the national broadcaster RAI in June 2020.

The interview was with Repubblica and talked about many subjects including how her role compares to Rai as well as talking about Netflix’s plans in the region.

One of the topics in the interview was about Zero where Andreatta announced that there will not be a second season saying (translated via Google Translate):

“We are happy with the results in terms of communication and content but he had fewer fans than we expected, there will be no second season”.

Top 10s give us a good look into what is being referred to here. Usually, you’d expect a show to sustain a period in the top 10s for it to be worthy enough of a renewal.

In Italy, the series only managed to stay in the overall top 10s for 12 days while it stayed in the specific top 10 TV list for around 18 days according to FlixPatrol data. Usually, we see renewed shows stay in their home countries’ top 10s for at least 28 days.

Reviews were generally down the middle for the series with it having a 5.7 on IMDb for instance.

