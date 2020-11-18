Every Canceled Netflix Original Series So Far (2013-2020)

In the eyes of the internet, Netflix and cancelations walk hand in hand, which has paved the way for a rather unfortunate reputation for the streamer. With the streaming service having a bad rap for axing its Originals, we’ve now compiled the full list of every canceled Netflix Original series

Some readers may be surprised by the slimmed-down list of canceled Originals below. This is due to how we’re defining what counts as a ‘canceled’ Netflix Original.

In our opinion, a canceled Netflix Original series is defined by whether or not Netflix has actively taken the approach to formally removing a series from its future line up. In particular, those that have been reported by outlets such as Deadline, Variety, and various others. To put it simply, cancelation could be defined as which Originals came to an abrupt end, and not necessarily left in limbo.

Which Originals aren’t we defining as canceled?

Any Original that ran its course will ultimately not be listed as being canceled. By this, we mean any series where the story reached a coherent end such as A Series of Unfortunate Events and Orange Is the New Black.

Other Originals we’re not listing below are those that are considered to be on a long hiatus. Comedy series such as Living With Yourself and Master of None fall into that category. This is due to the fact that while the aforementioned Originals haven’t been renewed, key figures involved in the future of the Originals have expressed their interest in returning at a later date.

We also haven’t included any series that Netflix has an exclusive international license agreement for. While they carry the banner of an Original series, it is ultimately not up to Netflix to decide that series’s fate.

Lastly, the remaining Originals we’ve chosen to omit are the ones that are yet to officially be canceled by Netflix.

Every Canceled Netflix Original Drama Series on Netflix

Marco Polo N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 21

Genre: Historical Drama

Cast: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Remy Hii, Uli Latukefu

Cause for Cancelation: Production Costs

At the time Marco Polo was the most ambitious Original series that Netflix had to offer, and arguably the streaming services answer to Game of Thrones’ soaring popularity. Thanks to high production costs and a lack of viewers, it’s estimated that Netflix took a $200 million loss across both seasons.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family

Cast: Neil Sterenberg, Beccy Henderson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Taron Egerton, Kevin Clash

Cause for Cancelation: COVID-19/Scheduling Issues

One of the most recent, and controversial, The Dark Crystal’s cancelation upset many millions of subscribers worldwide. The series was being lined up for a second season, but thanks to the chaos of COVID-19 and potential scheduling issues, Netflix ultimately ended the series.

It’s not all doom and gloom as in some capacity, fans will get to see the story of The Dark Crystal continue. Lisa Henson has made it clear that the story created by the Jim Henson Company will be told eventually.

Netflix & Marvel The Defenders Franchise N

Cause for Cancelation: Disney+?

Another immensely controversial cancelation was the entire line up of Marvel shows on Netflix. Starting with Luke Cage and Iron Fist, eventually, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and fan-favorite Daredevil would be struck by the cancelation hammer.

The cancelation of the entire TV franchise can largely be credited to a drop in viewership across the respective series. But ultimately, it can be argued that the emergence of Disney+ was a defining factor in the cancelation. As a new streaming rival of Netflix, it’s easy to see why the streaming service would cut ties with a franchise related to Disney and instead focus on other endeavors.

Full List of Every Canceled Netflix Original Drama Series on Netflix

Series Seasons Episodes Genre Marco Polo 2 20 Historical Drama Bloodline 3 33 Thriller Daredevil 3 39 Superhero Narcos 3 30 Crime Drama Jessica Jones 3 39 Superhero The Get Down 2 11 Musical Drama Luke Cage 2 26 Superhero The OA 2 16 Mystery Iron Fist 2 23 Superhero Gypsy 1 10 Psychological Thriller Mindhunter 2 19 Crime Drama Greenhouse Academy 4 40 Sci-Fi Teen Drama The Punisher 2 26 Superhero Altered Carbon 2 18 Sci-Fi Seven Seconds 1 10 Crime Drama The Ponysitters Club 2 20 Drama The Innocents 1 8 Supernatural Tidelands 1 8 Supernatural Crime Drama The Order 2 20 Supernatural Horror Drama Shadow 1 8 Thriller Chambers 1 10 Teen Psychological Thriller The Society 1 10 Mystery Drama The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance 1 10 Fantasy V Wars 1 10 Sci-Fi Horror Soundtrack 1 10 Musical Drama Messiah 1 10 Thriller Spinning Out 1 10 Horror October Faction 1 10 Horror White Lines 1 10 Drama Away 1 10 Sci-Fi

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Comedy Series on Netflix

Glow N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Cast: Alison Brie, Marc Maron, Betty Gilpin, Kate Nash, Britt Baron

Cause for Cancelation: COVID-19

One of the biggest surprises of 2020 came with the cancelation of GLOW. Despite being renewed for its fourth season, COVID-19 disrupted the series filming schedule, interrupting filming when it was two months deep. After months of delays, and the increased risk of filming with such a large cast in an ongoing pandemic, Netflix decided to cut ties completely.

Many fans were prepared to wait for the fourth season, even if it meant filming couldn’t return until 2021.

Full List of Every Cancelled Netflix Original Comedy Series on Netflix

Series Seasons Episodes Genre Bad Samaritans 1 5 Comedy Richie Rich 2 21 Sitcom Netflix Presents: The Characters 1 8 Sketch Comedy The Ranch 8 80 Sitcom Lady Dynamite 2 20 Comedy Haters Back Off 2 16 Comedy One Day at a Time 3 39 Sitcom Santa Clarita Diet 3 30 Comedy Horror Girlboss 1 13 Comedy GLOW 3 30 Comedy Friends from College 2 16 Comedy Disjointed 2 20 Comedy American Vandal 2 16 Mockumentary She’s Gotta Have It 2 19 Comedy Drama Everything Sucks! 1 10 Coming-of-Age Comedy All About the Washingtons 1 10 Comedy Insatiable 2 22 Dark Comedy The Good Cop 1 10 Police Procedural Turn Up Charlie 1 8 Comedy No Good Nick 2 20 Sitcom Daybreak 1 10 Dark Comedy Horror Merry Happy Whatever 1 8 Comedy Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show 1 6 Sketch Comedy I Am Not Okay with This 1 7 Coming-of-Age Comedy Teenage Bounty Hunters 1 10 Comedy

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Adult-Animated Series on Netflix

Tuca & Bertie N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Nicole Buyer, Reggie Watts

Cause of Cancelation: Poor viewing figures

Tuca & Bertie had a fantastic showing with the critics, but unfortunately, the series failed to set the world alight with subscribers. The series struggled to make an impact on the top ten lists, meaning subscribers weren’t viewing the animated series. Ultimately this has lead to the decision for Netflix to cancel Tuca & Bertie.

It was soon announced after the cancelation that Adult Swim has picked up Tuca & Bertie, reviving the show from the dead.

Full List of Every Cancelled Netflix Original Adult-Animated Series on Netflix

Series Seasons Episodes Genre Super Drags 1 5 Superhero LGBT Tuca & Bertie 1 10 Comedy

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Children’s Animated Series on Netflix

The Hollow N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Cast: Ashleigh Ball, Connor Parnall, Adrian Petriw, Mark Hildreth, Diana Kaarina

Cause for Cancelation: Poor viewing figures

The Hollow could have been something special for Netflix but poor marketing and a lack of viewing figures resulted in an abrupt end for the Canadian animated series.

Full List of Every Canceled Netflix Original Children’s Animated Series on Netflix

Series Seasons Episodes Genre VeggieTales in the House 4 52 Comedy Ever After High 5 17 Comedy Popples 3 26 Comedy Care Bears and Cousins 2 12 Comedy Kong: King of Apes 2 23 Adventure Justin Time Go! 1 13 Comedy Kulipari: An Army of Frogs 1 13 Comedy Skylanders Academy 3 38 Adventure Luna Petunia 3 22 Comedy Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan and Jane 2 13 Comedy Legend Quest 1 13 Comedy The Hollow 2 20 Adventure Mystery Cupcake & Dino: General Services 2 26 Comedy Pinky Malinky 3 59 Comedy Twelve Forever 1 25 Comedy Legend Quest: Masters of Myth 1 13 Comedy

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Non-English Language Series on Netflix

Marianne N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Horror

Cast: Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot, Ralph Amoussou

Cause for Cancelation: Poor viewing figures

Marianne was another series that impressed all of the subscribers that tuned in to watch but ultimately failed to amass a large enough audience for Netflix to renew the series. A three-season plan had been in place for the French Original, but that was brought to a grinding halt upon cancellation.

Full List of Every Canceled Netflix Original Non-English Language Series on Netflix

Series Seasons Episodes Language Jinn 1 5 Arabic Dollar 1 15 Arabic Marseille 2 16 French Osmosis 1 8 French Marianne 1 8 French Dogs of Berlin 1 10 German Skylines 1 6 German Samantha! 2 14 Portuguese Nobody’s Looking 1 8 Portuguese High Seas 3 22 Spanish

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Unscripted Series on Netflix

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj N

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Comedy, News, Talk Show

Host: Hasan Minhaj

Cause for Cancelation: Unclear

Netflix has had a huge struggle finding its feet in the talk show genre, but the Patriot Act was certainly their best attempt at nailing it down. Arguably the Patriot Act was a success on Netflix, and the series presence on YouTube helped amass millions of views. It still remains unclear as to why the series was canceled, but with previous employees of the Original coming forward to describe an extremely toxic work environment, perhaps it was best the series came to an abrupt end after all.

Full List of Every Canceled Netflix Original Unscripted Series on Netflix

Series Seasons Episodes Genre Chelsea 2 120 Late-Night The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale 1 19 Comedy A Little Help with Carol Burnett 1 12 Variety Show The Break with Michelle Wolf 1 10 Late-Night Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj 6 40 Talk Show

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Co-Production Series on Netflix

Anne with an E N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 27

Genre: Drama, Family

Cast: Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Dalila Bela, Lucas Jade Zumann

Cause for Cancelation: Relationship between CNC and Netflix ended

On the list of all of the canceled Netflix Originals, Anne with an E may have been one of the most controversial. Absolutely adored by millions of subscribers worldwide, all of them were dismayed to learn that the series wouldn’t be returning for a fourth season. The cancelation was caused by a breakdown, and end in the relationship between the Canadian network CBC and Netflix. Despite a monumental effort from fans and the producers to see the series reach a conclusive end, sadly it was in vain, and Anne with an E has still yet to receive a deserved end.

Full List of Every Cancelled Netflix Original Co-Production Series on Netflix

Series Seasons Episodes Genre Lilyhammer 3 24 Comedy Drama Degrassi: Next Class 4 40 Teen Drama Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency 2 18 Comic Sci-Fi Crazyhead 1 6 Comedy Travelers 3 34 Sci-Fi Drama Anne with an E 3 27 Historical Drama Damnation 1 10 Period Drama Nightflyers 1 10 Sci-Fi Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 4 52 Reality Giri/Haji 1 8 Crime Drama Dare Me 1 10 Thriller

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Continuation Series on Netflix

Designated Survivor N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 53

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Maggie Q

Cause for Cancelation: Contract complications



When Designated Survivor was canceled by ABC, Netflix rode in like a knight in shining armor and saved the day ensuring fans would see a third season. Upon the release of the third season, many fans were less than impressed with the direction the show had taken, but regardless, they still wanted to see more.

Ultimately, eOne, the production behind Designated Survivor, had only pinned the actors down for one more season. By the time the third season dropped on Netflix, some of the cast were moving on to new projects. While they were open to returning for more seasons of Designated Survivor, Netflix chose to move on instead.

Series Seasons Episodes Genre Designated Survivor 3 53 Political Thriller

Which canceled Netflix Original series was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!