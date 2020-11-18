What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Every Canceled Netflix Original Series So Far (2013-2020)

Every Canceled Netflix Original Series So Far (2013-2020)

by @JRobinsonWoN on November 18, 2020, 7:44 am EST

In the eyes of the internet, Netflix and cancelations walk hand in hand, which has paved the way for a rather unfortunate reputation for the streamer. With the streaming service having a bad rap for axing its Originals, we’ve now compiled the full list of every canceled Netflix Original series

The word cancellation is thrown around an awful lot, especially towards Netflix, who over the past few years, has earned an unfortunate reputation from its history of canceling budding, or beloved Originals.

Some readers may be surprised by the slimmed-down list of canceled Originals below. This is due to how we’re defining what counts as a ‘canceled’ Netflix Original.

In our opinion, a canceled Netflix Original series is defined by whether or not Netflix has actively taken the approach to formally removing a series from its future line up. In particular, those that have been reported by outlets such as Deadline, Variety, and various others. To put it simply, cancelation could be defined as which Originals came to an abrupt end, and not necessarily left in limbo.

Which Originals aren’t we defining as canceled?

Any Original that ran its course will ultimately not be listed as being canceled. By this, we mean any series where the story reached a coherent end such as A Series of Unfortunate Events and Orange Is the New Black.

Other Originals we’re not listing below are those that are considered to be on a long hiatus. Comedy series such as Living With Yourself and Master of None fall into that category. This is due to the fact that while the aforementioned Originals haven’t been renewed, key figures involved in the future of the Originals have expressed their interest in returning at a later date.

We also haven’t included any series that Netflix has an exclusive international license agreement for. While they carry the banner of an Original series, it is ultimately not up to Netflix to decide that series’s fate.

Lastly, the remaining Originals we’ve chosen to omit are the ones that are yet to officially be canceled by Netflix.

Every Canceled Netflix Original Drama Series on Netflix

Marco Polo N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 21
Genre: Historical Drama
Cast: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Remy Hii, Uli Latukefu
Cause for Cancelation: Production Costs

At the time Marco Polo was the most ambitious Original series that Netflix had to offer, and arguably the streaming services answer to Game of Thrones’ soaring popularity. Thanks to high production costs and a lack of viewers, it’s estimated that Netflix took a $200 million loss across both seasons.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family
Cast: Neil Sterenberg, Beccy Henderson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Taron Egerton, Kevin Clash
Cause for Cancelation: COVID-19/Scheduling Issues

One of the most recent, and controversial, The Dark Crystal’s cancelation upset many millions of subscribers worldwide. The series was being lined up for a second season, but thanks to the chaos of COVID-19 and potential scheduling issues, Netflix ultimately ended the series.

It’s not all doom and gloom as in some capacity, fans will get to see the story of The Dark Crystal continue. Lisa Henson has made it clear that the story created by the Jim Henson Company will be told eventually.

Netflix & Marvel The Defenders Franchise N

Cause for Cancelation: Disney+?

Another immensely controversial cancelation was the entire line up of Marvel shows on Netflix. Starting with Luke Cage and Iron Fist, eventually, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and fan-favorite Daredevil would be struck by the cancelation hammer.

The cancelation of the entire TV franchise can largely be credited to a drop in viewership across the respective series. But ultimately, it can be argued that the emergence of Disney+ was a defining factor in the cancelation. As a new streaming rival of Netflix, it’s easy to see why the streaming service would cut ties with a franchise related to Disney and instead focus on other endeavors.

Full List of Every Canceled Netflix Original Drama Series on Netflix
Series Seasons Episodes Genre
Marco Polo 2 20 Historical Drama
Bloodline 3 33 Thriller
Daredevil 3 39 Superhero
Narcos 3 30 Crime Drama
Jessica Jones 3 39 Superhero
The Get Down 2 11 Musical Drama
Luke Cage 2 26 Superhero
The OA 2 16 Mystery
Iron Fist 2 23 Superhero
Gypsy 1 10 Psychological Thriller
Mindhunter 2 19 Crime Drama
Greenhouse Academy 4 40 Sci-Fi Teen Drama
The Punisher 2 26 Superhero
Altered Carbon 2 18 Sci-Fi
Seven Seconds 1 10 Crime Drama
The Ponysitters Club 2 20 Drama
The Innocents 1 8 Supernatural
Tidelands 1 8 Supernatural Crime Drama
The Order 2 20 Supernatural Horror Drama
Shadow 1 8 Thriller
Chambers 1 10 Teen Psychological Thriller
The Society 1 10 Mystery Drama
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance 1 10 Fantasy
V Wars 1 10 Sci-Fi Horror
Soundtrack 1 10 Musical Drama
Messiah 1 10 Thriller
Spinning Out 1 10 Horror
October Faction 1 10 Horror
White Lines 1 10 Drama
Away 1 10 Sci-Fi

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Comedy Series on Netflix

Glow N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport
Cast: Alison Brie, Marc Maron, Betty Gilpin, Kate Nash, Britt Baron
Cause for Cancelation: COVID-19

One of the biggest surprises of 2020 came with the cancelation of GLOW. Despite being renewed for its fourth season, COVID-19 disrupted the series filming schedule, interrupting filming when it was two months deep. After months of delays, and the increased risk of filming with such a large cast in an ongoing pandemic, Netflix decided to cut ties completely.

Many fans were prepared to wait for the fourth season, even if it meant filming couldn’t return until 2021.

Full List of Every Cancelled Netflix Original Comedy Series on Netflix
Series Seasons Episodes Genre
Bad Samaritans 1 5 Comedy
Richie Rich 2 21 Sitcom
Netflix Presents: The Characters 1 8 Sketch Comedy
The Ranch 8 80 Sitcom
Lady Dynamite 2 20 Comedy
Haters Back Off 2 16 Comedy
One Day at a Time 3 39 Sitcom
Santa Clarita Diet 3 30 Comedy Horror
Girlboss 1 13 Comedy
GLOW 3 30 Comedy
Friends from College 2 16 Comedy
Disjointed 2 20 Comedy
American Vandal 2 16 Mockumentary
She’s Gotta Have It 2 19 Comedy Drama
Everything Sucks! 1 10 Coming-of-Age Comedy
All About the Washingtons 1 10 Comedy
Insatiable 2 22 Dark Comedy
The Good Cop 1 10 Police Procedural
Turn Up Charlie 1 8 Comedy
No Good Nick 2 20 Sitcom
Daybreak 1 10 Dark Comedy Horror
Merry Happy Whatever 1 8 Comedy
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show 1 6 Sketch Comedy
I Am Not Okay with This 1 7 Coming-of-Age Comedy
Teenage Bounty Hunters 1 10 Comedy

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Adult-Animated Series on Netflix

Tuca & Bertie N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10
Genre: Animation, Comedy
Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Nicole Buyer, Reggie Watts
Cause of Cancelation: Poor viewing figures

Tuca & Bertie had a fantastic showing with the critics, but unfortunately, the series failed to set the world alight with subscribers. The series struggled to make an impact on the top ten lists, meaning subscribers weren’t viewing the animated series. Ultimately this has lead to the decision for Netflix to cancel Tuca & Bertie.

It was soon announced after the cancelation that Adult Swim has picked up Tuca & Bertie, reviving the show from the dead.

Full List of Every Cancelled Netflix Original Adult-Animated Series on Netflix
Series Seasons Episodes Genre
Super Drags 1 5 Superhero LGBT
Tuca & Bertie 1 10 Comedy

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Children’s Animated Series on Netflix

The Hollow N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20
Genre: Drama, Mystery
Cast: Ashleigh Ball, Connor Parnall, Adrian Petriw, Mark Hildreth, Diana Kaarina
Cause for Cancelation: Poor viewing figures

The Hollow could have been something special for Netflix but poor marketing and a lack of viewing figures resulted in an abrupt end for the Canadian animated series.

Full List of Every Canceled Netflix Original Children’s Animated Series on Netflix
Series Seasons Episodes Genre
VeggieTales in the House 4 52 Comedy
Ever After High 5 17 Comedy
Popples 3 26 Comedy
Care Bears and Cousins 2 12 Comedy
Kong: King of Apes 2 23 Adventure
Justin Time Go! 1 13 Comedy
Kulipari: An Army of Frogs 1 13 Comedy
Skylanders Academy 3 38 Adventure
Luna Petunia 3 22 Comedy
Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan and Jane 2 13 Comedy
Legend Quest 1 13 Comedy
The Hollow 2 20 Adventure Mystery
Cupcake & Dino: General Services 2 26 Comedy
Pinky Malinky 3 59 Comedy
Twelve Forever 1 25 Comedy
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth 1 13 Comedy

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Non-English Language Series on Netflix

Marianne N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8
Genre: Drama, Horror
Cast: Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot, Ralph Amoussou
Cause for Cancelation: Poor viewing figures

Marianne was another series that impressed all of the subscribers that tuned in to watch but ultimately failed to amass a large enough audience for Netflix to renew the series. A three-season plan had been in place for the French Original, but that was brought to a grinding halt upon cancellation.

Full List of Every Canceled Netflix Original Non-English Language Series on Netflix
Series Seasons Episodes Language
Jinn 1 5 Arabic
Dollar 1 15 Arabic
Marseille 2 16 French
Osmosis 1 8 French
Marianne 1 8 French
Dogs of Berlin 1 10 German
Skylines 1 6 German
Samantha! 2 14 Portuguese
Nobody’s Looking 1 8 Portuguese
High Seas 3 22 Spanish

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Unscripted Series on Netflix

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj N

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 40
Genre: Comedy, News, Talk Show
Host: Hasan Minhaj
Cause for Cancelation: Unclear

Netflix has had a huge struggle finding its feet in the talk show genre, but the Patriot Act was certainly their best attempt at nailing it down. Arguably the Patriot Act was a success on Netflix, and the series presence on YouTube helped amass millions of views. It still remains unclear as to why the series was canceled, but with previous employees of the Original coming forward to describe an extremely toxic work environment, perhaps it was best the series came to an abrupt end after all.

Full List of Every Canceled Netflix Original Unscripted Series on Netflix
Series Seasons Episodes Genre
Chelsea 2 120 Late-Night
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale 1 19 Comedy
A Little Help with Carol Burnett 1 12 Variety Show
The Break with Michelle Wolf 1 10 Late-Night
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj 6 40 Talk Show

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Co-Production Series on Netflix

Anne with an E N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 27
Genre: Drama, Family
Cast: Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Dalila Bela, Lucas Jade Zumann
Cause for Cancelation: Relationship between CNC and Netflix ended

On the list of all of the canceled Netflix Originals, Anne with an E may have been one of the most controversial. Absolutely adored by millions of subscribers worldwide, all of them were dismayed to learn that the series wouldn’t be returning for a fourth season. The cancelation was caused by a breakdown, and end in the relationship between the Canadian network CBC and Netflix. Despite a monumental effort from fans and the producers to see the series reach a conclusive end, sadly it was in vain, and Anne with an E has still yet to receive a deserved end.

Full List of Every Cancelled Netflix Original Co-Production Series on Netflix
Series Seasons Episodes Genre
Lilyhammer 3 24 Comedy Drama
Degrassi: Next Class 4 40 Teen Drama
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency 2 18 Comic Sci-Fi
Crazyhead 1 6 Comedy
Travelers 3 34 Sci-Fi Drama
Anne with an E 3 27 Historical Drama
Damnation 1 10 Period Drama
Nightflyers 1 10 Sci-Fi
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 4 52 Reality
Giri/Haji 1 8 Crime Drama
Dare Me 1 10 Thriller

Every Cancelled Netflix Original Continuation Series on Netflix

Designated Survivor N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 53
Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery
Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Maggie Q
Cause for Cancelation: Contract complications
When Designated Survivor was canceled by ABC, Netflix rode in like a knight in shining armor and saved the day ensuring fans would see a third season. Upon the release of the third season, many fans were less than impressed with the direction the show had taken, but regardless, they still wanted to see more.

Ultimately, eOne, the production behind Designated Survivor, had only pinned the actors down for one more season. By the time the third season dropped on Netflix, some of the cast were moving on to new projects. While they were open to returning for more seasons of Designated Survivor, Netflix chose to move on instead.

Series Seasons Episodes Genre
Designated Survivor 3 53 Political Thriller

Which canceled Netflix Original series was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

