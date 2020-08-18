‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’ Canceled at Netflix; No Season 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will be ending its successful run at Netflix and become the latest talk show to face the axe on the service. Volume 6 will serve as the final season for the show with season 7 of the Netflix talk show axed.

Netflix is still unproven in the talk show game with Patriot Act, in our opinion, being the service’s best attempt at nailing the format thus far.

New episodes released on a weekly basis with Hasan Minhaj, most known previously for his work on The Daily Show presenting.

COVID-19 severely disrupted the sixth volume of the series that was originally due to tape in New York and air in March and April but eventually came in its slimmed-down “work from home” format for season 6 in May 2020.

Hasan confirmed the news of the cancellation on August 18th, 2020 with him posting on Twitter thanking Netflix for the run and saying that the series “has come to an end.”

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

Patriot Act ends with six volumes and 40 episodes under its belt with all still streaming on Netflix. That’s far short of Chelsea Handler’s talk show that ran on Netflix from 2016 with 120 episodes released in total but the caveat there being that only a small selection of episode remain on Netflix.

Could the series live on as a YouTube channel?

The series was one of the first Netflix shows to really lean into its YouTube channel. As with most late-night shows, large segments are uploaded to the video platform for free.

The channel itself is one of the most successful channels Netflix operates. In July 2020, with mostly new clips of volume 6, the channel amassed over 26 million views in a single month.

Whether the series could have a new lease of life in the future is yet to be seen. It’d require a lot of rights negotiations but certainly, a slimmed-down YouTube output could be good.

The most popular YouTube video the channel has released thus far has picked up 5.2M views covering the Indian Election.

Hasan himself has been working on other projects recently. His HBO Max appearance where he was interviewed by Megan Papinoe is now available on the new fledgeling streaming service.

You can still find Hasan Minhaj in a number of other places on Netflix. His 2017 stand-up special Homecoming King is still available and he’s also appeared on Netflix’s The Final Table, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Arrested Development in a small cameo role.

Will you miss Hasan Minhaj presenting weekly doses of news and comedy? Let us know in the comments.