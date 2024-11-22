Every Canceled Netflix Original Series in 2024 So Far

As the year begins to wind down, here’s an updated look at all the Netflix shows that have been canceled so far in 2024. This list covers all the shows that were cut short, and unlike most outlets, we won’t be including shows ending with their upcoming season.

2023 was a big year for cancelations on Netflix, with some big shows facing the chop. According to our estimates of all shows that premiered in 2023 that could get additional seasons, around a third of titles were renewed, a third are still pending, and a third were canceled.

As a recap, here are some of the shows that were announced to be canceled last year:

In From the Cold

K-Drama cancellations: A Time Called You, Celebrity, The Days, First Love, Glitch, Mask Girl, The Sound of Magic

Invisible City

Shadow and Bone

Agent Elvis

Captain Fall

Farzar

Glamorous

Wellmania

Losers

Hard Cell

Snowflake Mountain

Welcome to Eden

Sky High: The Series

In Love All Over Again

Lockwood & Co.

As mentioned, many shows will end in 2024 or 2025. That includes Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Sweet Tooth, and plenty of others. We don’t consider them cancellations because they’re concluding with planned endings.

Note: Cancelations are listed in order of cancelation (newest to oldest).

Bad Dinosaurs

After beginning its life on YouTube over a decade ago, Netflix gave the kid’s series a full season order, which was released in early 2024. However, a podcast episode with The Kids Media Club Podcast confirmed that the series wouldn’t be coming back for any additional episodes, with the executive producer of the show telling the podcast it was “unrenewed.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

There is a bit of an asterisk on this one, given that the team designed the animated spin-off to Edgar Wright’s comic book and 2010 movie to only be a single season. That doesn’t change the fact that there won’t be any future episodes. This is not a huge surprise, given that the show failed to make a significant mark in the Netflix top 10s in 2023 when the 8-episode series launched.

Unstable

The father-son comedy series headlined by Rob Lowe was announced to be canceled in October 2024, shortly after season two dropped. It’s not a huge surprise given that neither season pulled in major viewing numbers, but it continues a long trend in Netflix struggling to get comedy right.

Kaos

Despite really good reviews from critics and audiences alike, KAOS struggled to pop into the Netflix top 10s with performance tracking alongside a few other shows on this list, which immediately put it in the danger zone. That, combined with the fact that it spent many years getting into production, a huge cast, and a pretty significant budget, made it a prime candidate for cancelation.

That 90s Show

What happens when your viewership between seasons drops 83%, and your planned third season release date gets moved up in a spate of panic? You’re heading for the chopping board. Sadly, that’s exactly what happened with That 90s Show, which was announced to have been ended by a cast member in early October 2024. Although there are plans to shop it elsewhere, the multi-cam sitcom is a tough nut to crack.

Buying London

What was hoped to be the United Kingdom’s equivalent of Selling Sunset, presented by Daniel Daggers, ultimately fell flat, and despite some early development work taking place for a season 2, it was ultimately confirmed to be dead in September 2024 by Deadline.

Dead Boy Detectives

Following in the footsteps of many young-adult fantasy shows (Half Bad, Lockwood & Co, First Kill) that were cut short after only a single season is the spin-off show to Netflix’s The Sandman (which thankfully did get a renewal) adapted from the comics and only landed at Netflix after it pinched the production away from HBO Max.

Sadly, viewership wasn’t enough to justify going into a second season despite one being set up with Variety confirming in August that the show is dead for good despite some teases in the weeks leading up to that suggesting otherwise.

Buying Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset set Netflix off on a commissioning spree trying to translate the property reality series into different markets and audiences. This series ran for two seasons before getting announced to be axed in mid-August 2024.

My Dad The Bounty Hunter

One of the big animated series to come from Netflix’s division in recent years was the superb sci-fi adventure series. Still, after its initial order, it won’t return for a season 3, we learned exclusively over the summer.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to work with such an incredible team of partners and artists,” showrunner Everett Downing Jr. told us back in June, “It’s so unreal watching your ideas come to life! Everyone who worked on the show fell in love with Terry, Tess, Lisa, Sean, and the entire cast of quirky, wild, and crazy characters. Who knows, maybe I’ll be able to revisit this world again someday. For now, these characters and stories will be living rent-free in my heart for the rest of my life.”

K-Drama Series Turned to Limited Series

We’re going to caveat this one from the offset. These aren’t cancellations in the traditional sense, but more confirmations that these shows were designed or are now considered one-and-done, even if their stories allow for more in the future. The announcements came via the Engagement Reports, which relabeled these titles.

Business Proposal

Café Minamdang

Crash Landing on You

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Mine

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

Siren: Survive the Island

Something in the Rain

The King’s Affection

Thirty-Nine

Tomorrow

The 8 Show (This was outside of the Engagement Report)

Everything Now

Despite some development on a new season of Everything Now, an interview with a cast member revealed that the British series, headlined by Sophie Wilde, would not be returning for any future installments.

Barbarians

It was a long time coming, but in late March 2024, we heard that the book had been closed on the German series Barbarians, and there were no plans to return for a third season.

That Girl Lay Lay

Much like Erin & Aaron, That Girls Lay Lay was one of two major Nickelodeon live-action kids shows that Netflix had a vested interest in. It carried the title globally and everywhere outside of the US carried it as a Netflix Original title.

However, like Erin & Aaron, the writing was on the wall for this title in late 2023 when filming did not restart on a supersized second season, and members of the cast confirmed in March 2024 that the show would not be returning for any third season.

The Brothers Sun

An ambitious new action series debuted in early 2024 but ultimately is one of the first major casualties of the 2024 slate getting canceled around a month following its debut.

Why was The Brothers Sun canceled so early? Viewership was the reason, although Michelle Yeoh wasn’t looped in on discussions regarding its performance. As we’ve documented, season 1 had a pretty lackluster debut, and despite growing in viewing hours in week 2, viewership quickly faded away.

Ratched

Netflix picked up the Ryan Murphy-created series Ratched for two seasons, and the first season made waves when it dropped in 2020. Despite that, however, Sarah Paulson confirmed in early February 2024 that the show wouldn’t be coming back.

The implication from this is also that The Politician, which did get its second season on Netflix, has also been quietly canceled and won’t be returning for a season 3.

Erin & Aaron

This cancelation falls more on Nickelodeon’s shoulders than Netflix’s but the streamer does serve as the international distributor for the title so we’re going to include it.

The shortlived musical live-action Nickelodeon kids series is part of a shrinking library of titles as many distributors ditch the genre. In early February, the show’s main male star, Jensen Gering, confirmed the title would not be returning in a heartfelt message.

Obliterated

Undoubtedly, the biggest cancelation of 2024 thus far has been Obliterated. Although the show could’ve easily passed itself off as a limited series, that wasn’t the case here, with plans for more. However, after relatively disappointing viewership, the show was announced to be canceled on February 1st.

Shows We Discovered To Have Been Canceled From Previous Years

In addition to the shows above, we’ve also found information about some other older Netflix shows that have been quietly canceled behind the scenes.

These cancelations include:

Black Summer – The fantastic zombie drama series from The Asylum looks to have been quietly axed and won’t be returning for a season 3, with one of the people behind the show telling fans that it won’t be returning.

The fantastic zombie drama series from The Asylum looks to have been quietly axed and won’t be returning for a season 3, with one of the people behind the show telling fans that it won’t be returning. Connected – The science docuseries won’t be returning for a second season as confirmed by the show’s host multiple times over the past year.

– The science docuseries won’t be returning for a second season as confirmed by the show’s host multiple times over the past year. Oddballs – Like many Netflix Original animation series, Oddballs was given an upfront order, and now that those episode counts have been fulfilled, the show won’t be returning. One of the people behind the show announced the cancelation in a livestream last year.

– Like many Netflix Original animation series, Oddballs was given an upfront order, and now that those episode counts have been fulfilled, the show won’t be returning. One of the people behind the show announced the cancelation in a livestream last year. Tribes of Europa – Another show we got closure on via the creators on Twitter was the German sci-fi series Tribes of Europa, which will not be returning for a season 2.

– Another show we got closure on via the creators on Twitter was the German sci-fi series Tribes of Europa, which will not be returning for a season 2. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – This kid’s series wasn’t given a further episode order, but the IP lives on courtesy of books.

– This kid’s series wasn’t given a further episode order, but the IP lives on courtesy of books. Dogs in Space – This pre-school animated series we learned in 2024 won’t be returning for any additional episodes.

What show are you still waiting to be renewed on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.