What We Learned About Season 4 From The ‘Bridgerton’ Valentine’s Day Event

For Valentine’s Day, Shondaland and Tudum came together for an exciting live conversation dubbed ‘Season of Love’ with series showrunner Jess Brownell and stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha. The event was hosted by Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Rosheuvel, with the participation of Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

During the event, fans were the first to learn exciting news from the next season of Bridgerton and see exclusive content about the series’ next great love story.

At the conclusion of season 3, Penelope and Colin get married. Penelope’s identity is revealed as Lady Whistledown. Meanwhile, Anthony and Kate decide to have their baby in India, while Fred and John travel to Scotland with Michaela and Eloise. Benedict is enjoying life, but by the end of season 3, there’s a hint that he feels something is amiss, suggesting a lack of depth and commitment in his life.

Showrunner Teases What to Expect from Season 4 Storyline

Brownell gave plenty of hints as to what we can expect from season 4 although most of the story points given don’t go beyond episode 1. They include:

Polin have their baby.

Simone Ashley and Anthony are returning, offering us more glimpses of their marital happiness and their baby.

Will and Alice Mondrich are fully engaged in society, enjoying their roles and possibly seeking new challenges.

Lady Danbury returns, assisting the Mondriches with this endeavor while also focusing on her relationship with the Queen this season. We learned about the origins of their friendship in the spin-off, so the showrunner is eager to explore it further this season, revealing new dimensions and facets of their bond.

Lady Featherington is not moving out of her house just yet, loving that her youngest daughter has made the best match during the previous season and that she is Lady Whistledown.

We are going to see more of Violet Bridgerton and her relationship with Lord Anderson as their little spark from last season grows.

Francesca is now married off, which leaves Eloise in a position where she’s back in her mother’s clutches. Violet is once again trying to push Eloise into marriage, but she is absolutely dreading it. In contrast, Hyacinth is desperate to pre-debut early, and the two of them get paired together this season for comedic results. Gregory is around; he’s going to be sent off to Eaton for a little while, but that gives him some time to come back no longer gangly but looking more like a young man.

The Queen has a new relationship with Penelope now that she has been outed as Lady Whistledown. Queen Charlotte will be more vulnerable this season, like we have never seen her before.

What Makes Season 4 So Special, And Why Benedict And Sophie?

Each season, Bridgerton explores a new theme in the romantic genre, and this year, they are focusing on forbidden love. Over the first three seasons, we immersed ourselves in the world of the upper class and learned their unwritten rules. After this exploration, Brownell stated that season 4 will expand our focus to the lower class. Now that viewers are well-acquainted with the upper echelon, they can truly appreciate the challenges a romance between a gentleman and a maid would face.

Benedict is a character that fans have rooted for over the years; the only character who can shake him out of his routine is someone as dynamic as Sophie. She is based on the Cinderella trope, but she is no damsel in distress; she is someone who makes strategic moves and is always thinking two or three steps ahead, so she’s going to throw Benedict for a loop. Brownell added that Yerin brings this incredible mix of humor and vulnerability to the role—she is the only person who could have played it.

What Are The Leads More Excited About For Fans To See This Season

For Yerin, because of the all upstairs – downstairs infulce, this is going to bring a new fresh energy to the show. Luke Thompson added that some characters present since season 1, like Mrs Wilson or John the Footman, have more screen time.

Yerin was interested in playing Sophie because she is a headstrong, independent character who craves love. Even though Benedict enters her life, she doesn’t surrender everything; she maintains her self-respect and dignity. The most interesting aspect was Sophie’s journey in realizing that being vulnerable and asking for help isn’t a weakness.

Thompson would love for people to be swept away by the new season, while Yerin hopes, in the sense of hope, that this story proves that no matter what race, religion, or anything else, we can see a person for who they are and that love can unify us. This is also when it was mentioned that around two-thirds of the filming for season 4 is completed.

Jess Brownell’s Goals For Benedict And Sophie’s Love Story In Season 4

Brownless explains that, in the writers’ room very early on, while analyzing these characters, they considered what spectrum they sit on. Benedict is someone who lives entirely in a fantasy world to a fault, while Sophie exists in a harsh reality. This isn’t Sophie’s fault, but she doesn’t always allow herself to dream of more. Therefore, they both need to meet in the middle. For the writers, the theme of the season revolves around true love existing somewhere between fantasy and reality, which provides a clear structure for helping these characters navigate their way to the middle of this season.

First Look at The New Family

Lady Araminta Gun and her two daughters, Rosamund Li and Posy Li are the new family in season 4.

In the books, Aramintha and Rosamund are two of the biggest villains in the Bridgerton series. They remain villains in the show, but there’s a difference between meeting a character on the page versus seeing them embodied by an actor. The writing team decided to humanize these characters and explore why they are villains and why they make decisions that we might not agree with.

Katie and Michelle bring such humanity and vulnerability to these roles that while you might not agree with all of their choices, you will certainly understand their motivations. For Shpoie, living in the house with them is a mode of survival, as she has nowhere to go, highlighting how difficult it was to be a maid in that era.

Bridgerton has featured actors in smaller roles over the years, including Mrs. Wilson, Footman John, Celia, and Mrs. Varley. This gives us a chance to go downstairs, meet new characters, see new sets, and learn a lot about the upstairs characters through their downstairs counterparts.

The Masquerade Ball

The masquerade ball will be a significant part of episode one. Masquerade balls traditionally occurred during the Regency period, and the goal was to wear costumes for concealment, aiming to hide one’s identity by properly donning a costume or mask.

Taking that inspiration into the visuals, Brownell and her team wanted the ball to feel darker, more mysterious, and akin to a fairy tale reminiscent of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” There is a cloud motif, with clouds painted on the floor and a constellation that will serve as an Easter egg for the fans. People’s costumes reflect their emotional or romantic states, or they simply adhere to what Julia Quinn wrote in her book.

Season 4 will be the most truthful to the Bridgerton books written by Julia Quinn

Season 4 is the most faithful to the book; it really lends itself to adaptation plot-wise. It’s very similar, though some minor things have changed, particularly character motivations. Benedict is quite different from the book, as Luke Thompson brings wonderful sensitivity and self-awareness to the character. In Benedict’s story of trying to woo Sophie, he approaches the situation with a bit more delicacy and thoughtfulness compared to the book.

Bridgerton season 4 is expected to land on our screens sometime in 2026.