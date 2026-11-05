Everything You Need to Know About ‘Dilwali Diwali’: Netflix India’s New Short Film

Last Diwali, Netflix India experimented with a new “featurette” format. The family holiday flick Greater Kalesh — which debuted exclusively on Netflix but is not an “Original” production — had a brief runtime of 52 minutes. It wound up in the Global Top-10 Non-English Movies list in its first week of release, demonstrating the appeal of short-format features.

We reported in September that this early success sparked an expansion into Original films with runtimes between 60 and 85 minutes:

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The latest endeavor allows Netflix to collaborate with more young creative voices and explore genres and subjects that might not otherwise be possible to make as a conventional three-hour film. The strategy aligns with the streamer’s consumption model because a 90-minute film can work even when somebody has only a small window between activities. This provides a complete movie experience to viewers without asking them to commit two-and-a-half hours.

The first product of this new initiative is the family drama Dilwali Diwali (“A Heartfelt Diwali”), which has a runtime of 61 minutes. Like Greater Kalesh, it centers on an adult child returning home to celebrate Diwali. Also like Greater Kalesh, Dilwali Diwali is written by Ritu Mago.

Dilwali Diwali is directed by Ritesh Menon (Crazy Cukkad Family). It is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales, who scored a hit for Netflix earlier this year with the romance series Musafir Cafe.

What is the plot of Dilwali Diwali?

Here’s how Netflix describes this Hindi family film:

After years of working abroad, Ansh Sikka has done what many children dream of doing for their parents: giving them a better life. He’s bought his middle-class Punjabi parents a swanky new high-rise apartment, complete with all the comforts that come with an upgraded address. But when he returns home for Diwali, he discovers that a new home doesn’t necessarily mean a fresh start. Turns out, giving your parents a house upgrade is one thing; getting them to upgrade their idea of home is quite another.

Who is cast in Dilwali Diwali?

Mihir Ahuja (The Archies, Operation Safed Sagar) plays Ansh Sikka, the son returned from abroad. Ahuja explains his character’s motivation:

Ansh’s journey in Dilwali Diwali comes from a place of love. I think that’s what makes the story so relatable. We all want to do the best for our families, but sometimes, in trying to give them more, we forget to understand what truly makes them happy.

Manoj Pahwa (Hashmukh, Single Papa) plays Ansh’s father. Dilwali Diwali marks Pahwa’s sixth appearance in a Netflix Original film or series. Pahwa says of his latest role:

For a parent, home is never just about the walls, the furniture, or the address. It’s about the memories you’ve built, the people you’ve shared your life with, and the little things that make a place your own. Children may have a different idea of what makes a good life, but the love behind both perspectives is the same.

Neelu Kohli (Jogi) plays Ansh’s mother.

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni (Durga Aur Charu) plays Ansh’s younger sister.

Dilwali Diwali is streaming globally now. It has a runtime of 1 hour 1 minute and a TV-PG rating in the US for language. The film is subtitled in English, Hindi, and Hindi CC, with dubbed dialogue options in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi audio description.

You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India scheduled to arrive in 2026 in the link provided.

Are you excited for Dilwali Diwali? Let us know in the comments below!