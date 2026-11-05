Netflix Launches Special ‘KPop Demon Hunters: For the Fans!’ Collection Hub

Netflix has launched a dedicated hub for KPop Demon Hunters called “For the Fans!”, pulling the movie and its ever-growing pile of extras into one place. It caps off a huge week for the franchise on Netflix, which kicked off with the surprise drop of four new seasons of companion content.

Netflix labels the hub a “Featured Collection”, and its blurb gets straight to the point: “Feed your fan love with this golden hub for all things KPop Demon Hunters.”

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On TV, the collection appears as a big promotional block on the homepage. It features HUNTR/X’s Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (weapons drawn, naturally), a carousel of the companion titles, and an “Explore All” button that takes you into the full hub.

On the web, the hub takes over the whole screen. A looping clip from the movie’s opening airplane battle plays behind the “For the Fans!” logo before settling on the key art of the trio.

The hub page, which is one of the first major new ones with new designs (although they’ve existed for many years, such as the one for Shondaland and Ryan Murphy, for instance), has its own custom artwork throughout, including a collage of sketches and stills from the film, signatures from all three members of HUNTR/X, and an appearance from Derpy and Sussie.

What’s Inside the Hub?

The hub is split into rows. First is “Watch the Movie!”, which holds the film itself. Below that sits “Happy Honmoon! More for the Fans”, home to the companion titles Netflix has been building up over the past year.

Here’s everything currently in the hub:

KPop Demon Hunters : the movie that started it all.

: the movie that started it all. KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content : both seasons, including the four featurettes from March and the new nine-episode “Dance Videos” season that landed on Monday.

: both seasons, including the four featurettes from March and the new nine-episode “Dance Videos” season that landed on Monday. KPop Demon Hunters Lyric Videos : for when you need the words to “Golden” on screen.

: for when you need the words to “Golden” on screen. KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along : the sing-along version of the full movie.

: the sing-along version of the full movie. KPop Demon Hunters PLAYlist: the new kids’ title with three seasons: HUNTR/X Backstage Pass, KPop Toy Creations, and Play Games With Us.

None of this is new content in itself. Instead, the hub is a much-needed bit of housekeeping, because the KPop Demon Hunters library has grown to the point that it’s easy to miss half of it.

A Huge Week for KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix

The hub rounds off what’s been a big week for HUNTR/X. As we reported on Monday, Netflix added four new seasons of KPop Demon Hunters extras, made up of 22 episodes and roughly 78 minutes of new content. That’s a big jump from the original KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content collection in March, which ran just under 10 minutes.

There’s plenty more on the way this month, too:

November 3 : KPop Demon Hunters joined the Criterion Collection.

: KPop Demon Hunters joined the Criterion Collection. November 12 : KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience opens at Netflix House Dallas.

: KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience opens at Netflix House Dallas. November 20: The Immersive Experience opens at Netflix House Philadelphia.

As for the sequel, Netflix confirmed it back in March, with Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to direct. There’s still no release date, and while a 2029 target has been reported, we think 2030 or 2031 is more realistic. In the meantime, the original continues to rack up the numbers. As of our last count, KPop Demon Hunters has spent 68 weeks in Netflix’s global top 10, amassing 1,150.1 million viewing hours and 689.7 million completed views.

Could Other Netflix Franchises Get the Hub Treatment?

Netflix has long used themed collections and rows to group content. A fully branded destination built around a single movie is a much bigger statement, though, and it shows just how important KPop Demon Hunters has become to Netflix.

If the hub proves popular, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the format rolled out for other big franchises like Stranger Things, Wednesday, or Squid Game.

Have you checked out the KPop Demon Hunters “For the Fans!” hub yet? Let us know in the comments below.