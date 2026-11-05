‘The Night Agent’ Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed

As we count down the days to the fourth and final season of The Night Agent, fans are eager to discover what awaits Peter Sutherland in his ultimate mission for Night Action. Fortunately, the reveal of the season’s episode titles offers a fascinating preview of the high-stakes conspiracies and twists ahead.

The Night Agent debuted on Netflix in March 2023 and instantly became one of the streaming service’s biggest breakout hits. While viewership has declined since its debut season, it remains one of the platform’s most popular action-thrillers. With the fourth and final season confirmed for Netflix sometime in 2027, audiences are gearing up to say goodbye to Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland.

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While the official plot details for this final season remain under wraps, the newly revealed episode titles give us plenty to speculate about what we might see.

Episode titles are not in any particular order.

No Fate

Nothing But the Truth

Serpent’s Tooth, Thankless Child

Tell Me How I Die

The 405

The Answer

Error: Code Not Found

Gunboat Diplomacy

Network Not Available

Snakes on the Brain

Now for some theories on what we could see from the fourth season.

No Fate

“No Fate” could reference, or simply nod to, The Terminator, with the rogue AI Skynet as the story’s main villain. But given The Night Agent‘s grounded nature, it’s hard to believe the series will delve into sci-fi elements like rogue AI. However, this season’s episode titles certainly suggest technology or cyberwarfare could be at the heart of the story.

“No Fate” certainly has a final-episode ring to it, which means Peter’s life could be on the line once more on duty.

Nothing But the Truth

Peter Sutherland has constantly had to work through webs of lies and deception, but his tenacity and the help of his most trusted allies have often led him to save the day. Sutherland is unlikely to take the stand in court, as it would compromise him as a Night Agent. However, we could see the fallout from the Monroe Files and the downfall of Walcott Capital, which implicated the Hagans, who left the White House in disgrace at the end of season 3. As the fallout spreads, it could set off a major ripple effect throughout United States politics.

Serpent’s Tooth, Thankless Child

“How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child!” is a line from William Shakespeare’s tragedy King Lear, Act 1, Scene 4. Lear says this in response to his daughter Goneril’s betrayal, stripping him of his attendants and dismissing his authority after he gave away his kingdom and power to his ungrateful daughters.

So what does this mean for The Night Agent season 4? A betrayal of sorts seems likely, but who would do it? Will a fledgling Night Agent turn on Peter? After the political fallout and the removal of the Hagans from the White House, the power vacuum is ripe for cutthroat backstabbing as bureaucrats and politicians scramble to hold on to their seats. Whether it’s institutional corruption, a compromised asset, or a mentor turned enemy, Peter is walking into a minefield.

Tell Me How I Die

This suggests that either Peter or an ally is in an extremely precarious position, with their lives on the line. There isn’t much more to delve into beyond the idea that someone is in extreme danger.

The 405

As production of The Night Agent has moved to Los Angeles, we can presume that the fourth season will take place in and around the metropolis. So, “The 405” could refer to Interstate 405, which runs through Greater Los Angeles and the Sepulveda Pass, notorious for traffic congestion. Interstate 405 could be targeted by a cyberattack or terrorist attack.

The title could also carry a double meaning: HTTP 405 (“Method Not Allowed”), an error code triggered when a server blocks an unauthorized request. This tech angle suggests that rather than a traditional physical threat, Peter could be racing to stop a cyberattack that digitally paralyzes city infrastructure or locks operatives out of vital intelligence systems, turning LA’s famous traffic grid into a weaponized disaster zone.

The Answer

As with most espionage thrillers, the protagonist often searches for the truth behind a conspiracy, with answers usually revealed by the end of the second act. That means we expect The Answer to come late in the season, with Peter finally uncovering a sought-after secret that will inevitably have devastating, often deadly consequences. Peter’s actions and resolve to uncover the truth have caused massive shifts at the heart of the US Government.

Error: Code Not Found

This title leans even further into the season’s possible tech-heavy themes, hinting at digital sabotage, wiped identities, or a systemic infrastructure collapse. This setup could mean the government completely cuts ties with Night Action, the counterintelligence program that empowers the Night Agents, leaving operatives out in the cold. Think of the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol scenario, where the president disavows the IMF, forcing agents to operate entirely off the grid, and you get a clear picture of the kind of high-stakes isolation Peter could face.

Peter has already faced isolation before, when Night Action cut him off in season 3, and various assassins and operatives working under the orders of the then-President Hagan hunted him.

Gunboat Diplomacy

Historically, this term refers to foreign policy backed by the implicit or explicit threat of force, typically demonstrated by stationing a powerful nation’s naval fleet off the coast of a weaker target state to bend it to its will. In The Night Agent, this signals that Season 4 could expand its scope far beyond the corruption within the US borders. Expect the stakes to go global, pointing toward an escalating international standoff, a manufactured geopolitical crisis, or covert operations where superpowers flex their military muscle.

Network Not Available

Yet another strong indicator that technology will play a critical role in Season 4. This title strongly implies a catastrophic cyberattack could knock out a major communications grid or the internet entirely, plunging Peter Sutherland and the rest of the US (or at least the West Coast or LA) into a massive digital blackout.

Snakes on the Brain

Another title pointing to a wave of internal betrayal in Season 4. As the series reaches its climax, the stakes are higher than ever, so danger can strike Peter from any angle. In the ruthless world of espionage, trusted allies can turn into enemies in the blink of an eye. Alternatively, the title could take a literal and lethal turn, hinting at an assassination attempt involving a toxic agent or psychological warfare.

What are your thoughts on the episode titles for The Night Agent season 4? What do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments below!