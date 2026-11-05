‘Untamed’ Season 2: Expected Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

Eric Bana’s Untamed began life as a limited series, but after becoming one of Netflix’s biggest shows of 2025, Kyle Turner is heading back to work. Cameras have now stopped rolling on the six-episode second season, which trades Yosemite for the volcanoes of Hawaii. Here’s everything we know so far, including when we expect it on Netflix.

Netflix renewed Untamed for a second season on July 29th, 2025, less than two weeks after its debut. Since then, we’ve learned the new setting, met most of the new cast and watched the show complete a shoot on location in Hawaii.

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The one big piece missing is a release date, and Netflix has yet to release a first look at footage from the new season.

When will Untamed season 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date, but we’re expecting Untamed season 2 in the first half of 2027, with July 2027 as the outside bet.

Most actors and crew members profiles lists the show returning for 2027, which matches our thinking, although those listings aren’t confirmation from Netflix. Season 1 wrapped filming on September 26th, 2024, and arrived on Netflix on July 17th, 2025, a gap of just under 10 months. The same gap from season 2’s May 22nd, 2026 wrap would point to a release around mid-March 2027.

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Netflix could also choose to return the show to its summer slot. Season 1 arrived on July 17th, 2025, and did very well for the streamer, so a release around that anniversary wouldn’t be a surprise. You can keep an eye on our Netflix coming soon calendar for when a date is locked in.

What’s the plot of Untamed season 2?

Season 2 sends Kyle Turner to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park for a new murder investigation. According to Netflix, tensions among locals and the unstable volcanic landscape will both complicate the case.

The character breakdowns tell us a little more. Businessman Ray Burkart is mourning a son who has been murdered, and he’ll clash with Turner over the investigation. The Hale family, who have run their ranch for six generations, also look set to be central, with youngest member Addy getting caught up in the case.

Turner won’t be arriving straight from Yosemite. Co-creator Mark L. Smith told Netflix that he has worked through a lot of parks and cases since we last saw him, and that this latest one will have a bigger impact on him. This time, Turner is the outsider. Smith says the plan is to put him “on his back foot,” leaving him closer to the position Lily Santiago’s rookie Naya Vasquez was in during season 1. The Smiths have also said they want to explore the “pristine landscapes and cultural identity” of a very different national park.

Who’s in the cast of Untamed season 2?

Eric Bana is the only confirmed returning cast member, with a largely new ensemble joining him in Hawaii. Here’s who Netflix has announced so far:

Actor Character Who they are Status Eric Bana Kyle Turner National Park Service special agent Series regular Shea Whigham Ray Burkart Big Island businessman whose son was murdered; some of his businesses are more legal than others Series regular Moon Bloodgood Layla Hale Deeply connected to Hawaii and able to bring out Turner’s softer side Series regular Kekoa Kekumano Marcus Sawada Park ranger assigned to assist Turner Series regular Luciane Buchanan Ku‘ulei Pana Well-connected Hawaii PD detective on the murder case Recurring Kelly Hu Awapuhi Returning to the Big Island after years in O‘ahu following her son’s death Recurring Moronai Kanekoa Ti Hale Territorial wrangler on the family ranch and Addy’s father Recurring Robbie Magasiva Lt. Ochi Longtime Hawaii Police lieutenant and Pana’s boss Recurring Myra Molloy Addy Hale Youngest of the Hale family, with a wild streak Recurring Branscombe Richmond Ikua Hale Hale Ranch owner and patriarch who distrusts outsiders Recurring Matthew Keoni Sato Kaden Burkart Works for his father, Ray, in the family business Recurring Joe Tippett Casper Kane Wilderness-savvy lone wolf looking to leave his mark Recurring

There’s a clear crossover with other shows here. Kekumano, Kanekoa and Magasiva all appeared in Rescue: HI-Surf, the Hawaii-shot series that also came from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Buchanan and Richmond have both appeared in Chief of War, while Whigham recently featured in Netflix’s American Primeval.

IMDbPro also lists these additional cast members under 2027, none of whom have been announced by Netflix:

Nicole G. Leier as Annie Johnson

as Annie Johnson Ati Ripley Scanlan as Sudee

as Sudee Dylan Chace Lee as Tony Ujano

as Tony Ujano Lucinda Jane Tarrant as Tonya Reyes

as Tonya Reyes Nyah Juliano as Rose Parker

as Rose Parker Natalie Young Albanese as Ranger Lee

as Ranger Lee Monroe Robertson as a geologist

as a geologist Ethan Rich as Mason

There’s no sign of season 1’s Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago or Wilson Bethel in the season 2 cast so far.

Where and when was Untamed season 2 filmed?

Production listings show Untamed season 2 filming in Hawaii from February 17th to May 22nd, 2026, slightly ahead of the June 1st end date first reported last year. The project is now marked as completed, with Nick Murphy listed as supervising director. Murphy directs the season’s first episode after helming two episodes of season 1.

Unlike season 1, which used British Columbia as a stand-in for Yosemite, we first reported that filming would actually be taking place where the show is set this time out. Filming took place on both O‘ahu and the island of Hawaii, as we covered when production began. Filming took place under the codename of “Bumper” with some of the key locations we spotted filming including Manoa Falls, the Kona International Airport, and during the Merrie Monarch Parade in Hilo.

Local outlets have filled in some of the details. Hawaii News Now reported that a blessing for the cast and crew took place in Waimānalo on O‘ahu in late February, with Governor Josh Green sharing photos from the ceremony alongside Bana and John Wells. By April, the outlet was reporting that cameras had reached Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park itself.

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The shoot also mattered to the local industry. It was the first series to film there since Rescue: HI-Surf, which was canceled in May 2025, and it arrived alongside Netflix’s Protecting Jared and the next Jumanji movie. Maui Now notes that Wells, a longtime Hawaii resident, played a role in bringing that work to the state.

Trade listings estimate the budget at between $5 million and $6.99 million per episode.

How popular was Untamed season 1?

Untamed pulled in 92.8 million views in the second half of 2025, making it Netflix’s third most-watched TV title of that period, so it’s easy to see why it didn’t stay a limited series. The show opened with 24.6 million views in its first four days and then grew to a peak of 26.1 million in its first full week. It went on to spend 49 days in the top 10.

That engagement report figure placed it only just behind Stranger Things 5, which had 93.5 million views, and ahead of Squid Game season 3 on 79 million. That’s a very high bar for a second season to clear, particularly with an almost entirely new cast.

This is one of several Netflix limited series that have gotten season 2 renewals in recent years with The Beast in Me being another major example.

Are you looking forward to Untamed season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.