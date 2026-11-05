Brutal: Netflix Unveils Spanish Thriller Starring Bárbara Lennie and Carmen Machi

Netflix’s slate of Spanish thrillers is getting another addition. Announced today, Brutal is a new Netflix movie starring Bárbara Lennie and Carmen Machi, with Money Heist’s Albert Pintó directing. Cameras are already rolling in Madrid, and Netflix has released a first-look image. Here’s what we know so far.

Written by Jordi Vallejo, whose credits include Netflix’s The Innocent, Brutal centers on a decades-old crime that went unpunished. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

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In 1999, six minors murdered a child and never served any time. Twenty-four years later, a murder as brutal as it is inexplicable puts Inspector Álex Lazkano on the trail of a past many would prefer to keep buried. The investigation leads to Ágata, a seemingly endearing woman whose calm demeanor may conceal something far darker. How long can the truth be hidden? And what would you be willing to do to keep it from ever coming to light?

Who is behind Brutal?

Pintó directs and also serves as an executive producer alongside Urko Errazquin. His Netflix credits also include the 2023 thriller Nowhere and the Money Heist spinoff Berlin. Fernando Bovaira is producing through MOD Producciones, and Xavi Giménez is the cinematographer.

MOD has plenty of pedigree, with credits including Alejandro Amenábar’s Agora and The Captive, as well as Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Biutiful. The company also recently worked with Netflix on The Final Problem, the miniseries based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s novel.

Who is in the cast of Brutal?

Bárbara Lennie leads the film as Inspector Álex Lazkano. Netflix subscribers may recognize her from God’s Crooked Lines, and she also recently appeared in Bitter Christmas. Starring opposite her as Ágata is Carmen Machi, whose credits include Mother’s Love, Celeste, and Netflix’s A Widow’s Game.

Here’s who else has been confirmed for the cast so far:

Tristán Ulloa (A Widow’s Game, The Asunta Case)

(A Widow’s Game, The Asunta Case) Marta Nieto (Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, Half of Ana)

(Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, Half of Ana) Luis Callejo (The Fury of a Patient Man, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine)

(The Fury of a Patient Man, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine) Javier Godino (High Abilities, The Secret in Their Eyes)

(High Abilities, The Secret in Their Eyes) Javier Beltrán (God’s Crooked Lines, The Innocent)

When will Brutal be on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet, but has confirmed that the movie will premiere globally on the service. With filming only now underway, we wouldn’t expect to see it until 2027 at the earliest, which would add it to an already packed 2027 Netflix release schedule.

For more on what’s coming from Netflix in Spain, check out our previews of upcoming Spanish movies and upcoming Spanish series.