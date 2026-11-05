‘The Gentlemen’ Season 3 Set Photos Reveal First Look at Saffron Burrows and New Cast Additions

We’re getting our first proper look at The Gentlemen season 3 thanks to new set photos from London, which show Guy Ritchie’s cast shooting what looks like a major ensemble scene at the Fenix restaurant in Green Park. Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Harry Goodwins were all on set in early November, joined by new cast member Saffron Burrows.

The photos arrive two weeks after Netflix confirmed season 3 was in production and unveiled its eight new cast members. Netflix still hasn’t revealed who any of them are playing, so this is about as much as we have to go on for now.

First Look at Saffron Burrows and a Big Cast Turnout

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The most notable new face is Saffron Burrows, spotted in a long, mustard-yellow dress between setups. Burrows is one of the eight additions announced in October, and this is our first look at her on the show.

We may also have our first glimpse of Bugzy Malone, a Ritchie regular after Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. A man in a black tuxedo with a mark on his cheek appears to be Malone, although we only have a side profile to go on, so we wouldn’t put money on it just yet.

It’s also a big day for the returning cast. Alongside James, Scodelario and Goodwins, Joely Richardson, Maya Jama and Jasmine Blackborow are all understood to have been on set, with Ritchie himself also on location.

Is a Fight Coming?

Netflix hasn’t said what’s happening in this scene, but the costumes give us a few clues. Almost everyone is dressed for a formal night out, with James in a bow tie and braces in a look that’s serving some serious James Bond energy.

The make-up is more interesting. Goodwins, who plays Eddie’s brother Jack, and the man who may be Malone both have marks on their faces, which suggests a fight is either about to happen or has just wrapped up. Then again, they could just be playing boxers.

Either way, it’s fun to see the Horniman and Glass families continuing to intertwine. We wouldn’t read too much into it until we know more, but a black-tie gathering with this many players rarely ends well in a Guy Ritchie production.

What We Know About The Gentlemen Season 3 So Far

Season 3 sees Eddie and Susie attempt to build a casino in the Middle East, which explains why filming began in Rabat, Morocco in September before production returned to the UK in October. The cast has already been spotted in Poole, West Wycombe Park and Kilburn, and Green Park can now be added to the list.

Besides Burrows and Malone, the new cast includes Robert Carlyle, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Dexter Fletcher, Bruna Marquezine and Ed Speleers. Season 3 will once again consist of eight 60-minute episodes.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date. As we’ve previously said, a late 2027 or early 2028 release looks most likely based on how long season 2 took to reach screens.

Are you looking forward to The Gentlemen season 3? Let us know in the comments.

The first two seasons of The Gentlemen are streaming on Netflix now.