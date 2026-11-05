Universal Movies Coming to Netflix in 2027: ‘The Odyssey’, ‘Minions’ & More

Netflix’s first window deal with Universal Pictures has become one of the streamer’s most reliable sources of big movies in the US. Now that 2026 is nearly done, here’s every Universal, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks movie currently on Netflix, when each is due to leave, and what’s lined up for 2027 and beyond.
How does it work? Generally speaking:
- Movies play in theaters for up to 120 days, and often much less.
- Peacock streams the movie for four months.
- Netflix takes over for the next 10 months.
- Peacock then runs it for a final four months.
That 10-month window is how we’ve worked out the leaving dates below, so treat them as our best guide rather than confirmed dates from Netflix.
Note: This list is for the United States only, as Universal has different arrangements with Netflix elsewhere. All release dates are highly subject to change, and any date marked with a ~ is our estimate. Netflix also licenses titles from Universal’s vast library constantly.
Universal First Window Movies on Netflix and When They Leave
- M3GAN 2.0 – Leaving November 26th, 2026
- Honey Don’t! – Leaving December 3rd, 2026
- How to Train Your Dragon – Leaving December 10th, 2026
- Jurassic World: Rebirth – Leaving December 28th, 2026
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – Leaving January 7th, 2027
- Nobody 2 – Leaving January 14th, 2027
- The Bad Guys 2 – Leaving January 21st, 2027
- Anemone – Leaving January 28th, 2027
- Him – Leaving February 19th, 2027
- Bugonia – Leaving February 26th, 2027
- The Black Phone 2 – Leaving March 16th, 2027
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie – Leaving March 23rd, 2027
- Song Sung Blue – Leaving April 13th, 2027
- Hamnet – Leaving May 6th, 2027
- Wicked: For Good – Leaving May 20th, 2027
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Leaving June 3rd, 2027
- Midwinter Break – Leaving June 10th, 2027
- The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist – Leaving July 15th, 2027
- Lorne – Leaving August 5th, 2027
Still to Come in 2026
Five more movies have Netflix dates before the year is out, and one more should follow based on its Peacock date.
- Reminders of Him – Arriving November 10th, 2026, leaving September 10th, 2027
- Obsession – Arriving November 17th, 2026, leaving September 17th, 2027
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Arriving November 30th, 2026, leaving September 30th, 2027
- Pressure – Arriving November 30th, 2026, leaving September 30th, 2027
- You, Me & Tuscany – Arriving December 7th, 2026, leaving October 7th, 2027
- Girls Like Girls – Expected December 14th, 2026, leaving ~October 14th, 2027
Universal & Focus Features Live-Action Movies Coming in 2027
Disclosure Day
Theatrical Release Date: June 12th, 2026
Peacock Release Date: October 9th, 2026
Expected Netflix Release Date: February 9th, 2027
Expected Netflix Removal Date: December 9th, 2027
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo
Hot Spot
Theatrical Release Date: August 21st, 2026
Peacock Release Date: October 16th, 2026
Expected Netflix Release Date: February 16th, 2027
Expected Netflix Removal Date: December 16th, 2027
Director: Agnieszka Smoczyńska
Cast: Noomi Rapace, Andrzej Konopka, Reika Kirishima
Synopsis: In a near-future society governed by a sentient AI, a private investigator looking into a murder uncovers a rebel group that could threaten the digital ruler.
Finding Emily
Theatrical Release Date: August 28th, 2026
Peacock Release Date: October 23rd, 2026
Expected Netflix Release Date: February 23rd, 2027
Expected Netflix Removal Date: December 23rd, 2027
Director: Alicia MacDonald
Cast: Angourie Rice, Spike Fearn, Minnie Driver
Synopsis: A musician given the wrong number for his dream girl recruits a psychology student to help track her down, causing a campus-wide uproar.
The Uprising
Theatrical Release Date: September 11th, 2026
Peacock Release Date: November 6th, 2026
Expected Netflix Release Date: March 6th, 2027
Expected Netflix Removal Date: January 6th, 2028
Director: Paul Greengrass
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Tom Hollander, Thomasin McKenzie, Katherine Waterston
Synopsis: During England’s 1381 Peasants’ Revolt, a ploughman leads a people’s army against the tyranny of King Richard II.
One Night Only
Theatrical Release Date: August 7th, 2026
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~March/April 2027
Director: Will Gluck
Cast: Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, Molly Ringwald, Maya Hawke
Synopsis: Two strangers try to find true love in New York City on the one night of the year when pre-marital sex is legal.
Other Mommy
Theatrical Release Date: October 9th, 2026
Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~January 2027
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~May 2027
Director: Rob Savage
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Karen Allen
Synopsis: A young girl is terrorized by a paranormal entity known as “Other Mommy” who threatens her family if she doesn’t let it in.
Sense and Sensibility
Theatrical Release Date: October 16th, 2026
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~May/June 2027
Director: Georgia Oakley
Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, George MacKay, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane
Synopsis: Sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood navigate financial uncertainty, societal expectations and love after being forced from their family estate.
Elsinore
Theatrical Release Date: November 20th, 2026
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June/July 2027
Director: Simon Stone
Cast: Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman
Synopsis: The final months of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, focusing on his last Hamlet at the National Theatre while seriously ill with AIDS.
The Odyssey
Theatrical Release Date: July 17th, 2026
Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~February/March 2027
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June/July 2027
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson
Synopsis: King Odysseus makes his perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War.
Focker-in-Law
Theatrical Release Date: November 25th, 2026
Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~March 2027
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~July 2027
Director: John Hamburg
Cast: Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Ariana Grande, Owen Wilson, Skyler Gisondo
Synopsis: The Focker and Byrnes feud reignites when Greg’s son, Henry, gets engaged to the daughter of an even more intense family.
Violent Night 2
Theatrical Release Date: December 4th, 2026
Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~April 2027
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~August 2027
Director: Tommy Wirkola
Cast: David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet
Synopsis: Santa Claus returns when a new threat endangers the North Pole itself.
Werwulf
Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2026
Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~April 2027
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~August 2027
Director: Robert Eggers
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson
Synopsis: In 13th-century England, a mysterious creature stalks a foggy countryside as local folklore becomes reality.
Universal Animated Movies Coming in 2027
Minions & Monsters
Theatrical Release Date: July 1st, 2026
Peacock Release Date: October 28th, 2026
Expected Netflix Release Date: February 28th, 2027
Expected Netflix Removal Date: December 28th, 2027
Studio: Illumination
Director: Pierre Coffin
Cast: Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch
Synopsis: In early Hollywood, the Minions chase movie stardom, only to unleash monsters on the world and have to clean up the chaos.
Forgotten Island
Theatrical Release Date: September 25th, 2026
Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~January 2027
Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~May 2027
Studio: DreamWorks
Directors: Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado
Cast: H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, Lea Salonga
Synopsis: Two best friends in 1990s Philippines open a portal to Nakali, an island full of Filipino folklore creatures.
Looking Ahead: Universal Movies Coming to Netflix in Late 2027 and Beyond
These are the dated theatrical releases for the next two years. Netflix windows are our estimates, based on the deal’s limit of eight months after theaters.
|Movie
|Label
|Key talent
|Theatrical release
|Estimated Netflix release
|River
|Universal / Blumhouse
|Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe
|January 15th, 2027
|~September 2027
|The Comeback King
|Universal
|Glen Powell; dir. Judd Apatow
|February 5th, 2027
|~October 2027
|CoComelon: The Movie
|DreamWorks
|SZA, Nicholas Hoult
|February 19th, 2027
|~October 2027
|The Exorcist: Martyrs
|Universal / Blumhouse
|Scarlett Johansson; dir. Mike Flanagan
|March 12th, 2027
|~November 2027
|Not Alone
|Illumination
|Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez
|April 16th, 2027
|~December 2027
|Anything but Ghosts
|Focus / Blumhouse
|Bryce Dallas Howard, Aaron Paul; dir. Curry Barker
|May 7th, 2027
|~January 2028
|The Catch
|Universal
|Emma Stone, Chris Pine
|May 21st, 2027
|~January 2028
|How to Train Your Dragon 2
|Universal / DreamWorks
|Mason Thames, Nico Parker
|June 11th, 2027
|~February 2028
|Shrek 5
|DreamWorks
|Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Zendaya
|June 30th, 2027
|~February 2028
|Snoop
|Universal
|dir. Craig Brewer
|August 6th, 2027
|~April 2028
|Nico Bravo
|DreamWorks
|TBA
|September 24th, 2027
|~May 2028
|Sleepover
|Universal / Blumhouse
|dir. Jacob Chase
|October 8th, 2027
|~June 2028
|Untitled The Mummy Returns sequel
|Universal
|Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz
|October 15th, 2027
|~June 2028
|Naughty
|Universal
|Jennifer Aniston, Peter Dinklage; dir. Olivia Wilde
|November 5th, 2027
|~July 2028
|Untitled Daniels movie
|Universal
|Matt Damon, Sandra Oh
|November 19th, 2027
|~July 2028
|Murder, She Wrote
|Universal
|TBA
|February 4th, 2028
|~October 2028
|Fast Forever
|Universal
|TBA
|March 17th, 2028
|~November 2028
|Untitled Illumination/Nintendo movie
|Illumination
|TBA
|April 12th, 2028
|~December 2028
|Miami Vice ’85
|Universal
|TBA
|May 19th, 2028
|~January 2029
|Donkey
|DreamWorks
|TBA
|June 30th, 2028
|~February 2029
Focus Features also lists 42.6 Years, The Bell Jar, Ezekiel Moss, The Fisherman, Occupant and Old Friends New Friends for 2027 without firm dates. A third Super Mario movie is slated for early 2029.
What Universal movie are you looking forward to watching when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.