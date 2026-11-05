Universal Movies Coming to Netflix in 2027: ‘The Odyssey’, ‘Minions’ & More

Netflix’s first window deal with Universal Pictures has become one of the streamer’s most reliable sources of big movies in the US. Now that 2026 is nearly done, here’s every Universal, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks movie currently on Netflix, when each is due to leave, and what’s lined up for 2027 and beyond.

How does it work? Generally speaking:

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Movies play in theaters for up to 120 days, and often much less.

Peacock streams the movie for four months.

Netflix takes over for the next 10 months.

Peacock then runs it for a final four months.

See our 2026 list here.

That 10-month window is how we’ve worked out the leaving dates below, so treat them as our best guide rather than confirmed dates from Netflix.

Note: This list is for the United States only, as Universal has different arrangements with Netflix elsewhere. All release dates are highly subject to change, and any date marked with a ~ is our estimate. Netflix also licenses titles from Universal’s vast library constantly.

Universal First Window Movies on Netflix and When They Leave

M3GAN 2.0 – Leaving November 26th, 2026

– Leaving November 26th, 2026 Honey Don’t! – Leaving December 3rd, 2026

– Leaving December 3rd, 2026 How to Train Your Dragon – Leaving December 10th, 2026

– Leaving December 10th, 2026 Jurassic World: Rebirth – Leaving December 28th, 2026

– Leaving December 28th, 2026 Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – Leaving January 7th, 2027

– Leaving January 7th, 2027 Nobody 2 – Leaving January 14th, 2027

– Leaving January 14th, 2027 The Bad Guys 2 – Leaving January 21st, 2027

– Leaving January 21st, 2027 Anemone – Leaving January 28th, 2027

– Leaving January 28th, 2027 Him – Leaving February 19th, 2027

– Leaving February 19th, 2027 Bugonia – Leaving February 26th, 2027

– Leaving February 26th, 2027 The Black Phone 2 – Leaving March 16th, 2027

– Leaving March 16th, 2027 Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie – Leaving March 23rd, 2027

– Leaving March 23rd, 2027 Song Sung Blue – Leaving April 13th, 2027

– Leaving April 13th, 2027 Hamnet – Leaving May 6th, 2027

– Leaving May 6th, 2027 Wicked: For Good – Leaving May 20th, 2027

– Leaving May 20th, 2027 Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Leaving June 3rd, 2027

– Leaving June 3rd, 2027 Midwinter Break – Leaving June 10th, 2027

– Leaving June 10th, 2027 The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist – Leaving July 15th, 2027

– Leaving July 15th, 2027 Lorne – Leaving August 5th, 2027

Still to Come in 2026

Five more movies have Netflix dates before the year is out, and one more should follow based on its Peacock date.

Reminders of Him – Arriving November 10th, 2026, leaving September 10th, 2027

– Arriving November 10th, 2026, leaving September 10th, 2027 Obsession – Arriving November 17th, 2026, leaving September 17th, 2027

– Arriving November 17th, 2026, leaving September 17th, 2027 The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Arriving November 30th, 2026, leaving September 30th, 2027

– Arriving November 30th, 2026, leaving September 30th, 2027 Pressure – Arriving November 30th, 2026, leaving September 30th, 2027

– Arriving November 30th, 2026, leaving September 30th, 2027 You, Me & Tuscany – Arriving December 7th, 2026, leaving October 7th, 2027

– Arriving December 7th, 2026, leaving October 7th, 2027 Girls Like Girls – Expected December 14th, 2026, leaving ~October 14th, 2027

Universal & Focus Features Live-Action Movies Coming in 2027

Disclosure Day

Theatrical Release Date: June 12th, 2026

Peacock Release Date: October 9th, 2026

Expected Netflix Release Date: February 9th, 2027

Expected Netflix Removal Date: December 9th, 2027

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo

Hot Spot

Theatrical Release Date: August 21st, 2026

Peacock Release Date: October 16th, 2026

Expected Netflix Release Date: February 16th, 2027

Expected Netflix Removal Date: December 16th, 2027

Director: Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Andrzej Konopka, Reika Kirishima

Synopsis: In a near-future society governed by a sentient AI, a private investigator looking into a murder uncovers a rebel group that could threaten the digital ruler.

Finding Emily

Theatrical Release Date: August 28th, 2026

Peacock Release Date: October 23rd, 2026

Expected Netflix Release Date: February 23rd, 2027

Expected Netflix Removal Date: December 23rd, 2027

Director: Alicia MacDonald

Cast: Angourie Rice, Spike Fearn, Minnie Driver

Synopsis: A musician given the wrong number for his dream girl recruits a psychology student to help track her down, causing a campus-wide uproar.

The Uprising

Theatrical Release Date: September 11th, 2026

Peacock Release Date: November 6th, 2026

Expected Netflix Release Date: March 6th, 2027

Expected Netflix Removal Date: January 6th, 2028

Director: Paul Greengrass

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Jamie Bell, Tom Hollander, Thomasin McKenzie, Katherine Waterston

Synopsis: During England’s 1381 Peasants’ Revolt, a ploughman leads a people’s army against the tyranny of King Richard II.

One Night Only

Theatrical Release Date: August 7th, 2026

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~March/April 2027

Director: Will Gluck

Cast: Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, Molly Ringwald, Maya Hawke

Synopsis: Two strangers try to find true love in New York City on the one night of the year when pre-marital sex is legal.

Other Mommy

Theatrical Release Date: October 9th, 2026

Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~January 2027

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~May 2027

Director: Rob Savage

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Karen Allen

Synopsis: A young girl is terrorized by a paranormal entity known as “Other Mommy” who threatens her family if she doesn’t let it in.

Sense and Sensibility

Theatrical Release Date: October 16th, 2026

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~May/June 2027

Director: Georgia Oakley

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, George MacKay, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane

Synopsis: Sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood navigate financial uncertainty, societal expectations and love after being forced from their family estate.

Elsinore

Theatrical Release Date: November 20th, 2026

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June/July 2027

Director: Simon Stone

Cast: Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman

Synopsis: The final months of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, focusing on his last Hamlet at the National Theatre while seriously ill with AIDS.

The Odyssey

Theatrical Release Date: July 17th, 2026

Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~February/March 2027

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~June/July 2027

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson

Synopsis: King Odysseus makes his perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War.

Focker-in-Law

Theatrical Release Date: November 25th, 2026

Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~March 2027

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~July 2027

Director: John Hamburg

Cast: Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Ariana Grande, Owen Wilson, Skyler Gisondo

Synopsis: The Focker and Byrnes feud reignites when Greg’s son, Henry, gets engaged to the daughter of an even more intense family.

Violent Night 2

Theatrical Release Date: December 4th, 2026

Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~April 2027

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~August 2027

Director: Tommy Wirkola

Cast: David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet

Synopsis: Santa Claus returns when a new threat endangers the North Pole itself.

Werwulf

Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2026

Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~April 2027

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~August 2027

Director: Robert Eggers

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson

Synopsis: In 13th-century England, a mysterious creature stalks a foggy countryside as local folklore becomes reality.

Universal Animated Movies Coming in 2027

Minions & Monsters

Theatrical Release Date: July 1st, 2026

Peacock Release Date: October 28th, 2026

Expected Netflix Release Date: February 28th, 2027

Expected Netflix Removal Date: December 28th, 2027

Studio: Illumination

Director: Pierre Coffin

Cast: Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch

Synopsis: In early Hollywood, the Minions chase movie stardom, only to unleash monsters on the world and have to clean up the chaos.

Forgotten Island

Theatrical Release Date: September 25th, 2026

Estimated Peacock Release Date: ~January 2027

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~May 2027

Studio: DreamWorks

Directors: Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado

Cast: H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, Lea Salonga

Synopsis: Two best friends in 1990s Philippines open a portal to Nakali, an island full of Filipino folklore creatures.

Looking Ahead: Universal Movies Coming to Netflix in Late 2027 and Beyond

These are the dated theatrical releases for the next two years. Netflix windows are our estimates, based on the deal’s limit of eight months after theaters.

Movie Label Key talent Theatrical release Estimated Netflix release River Universal / Blumhouse Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe January 15th, 2027 ~September 2027 The Comeback King Universal Glen Powell; dir. Judd Apatow February 5th, 2027 ~October 2027 CoComelon: The Movie DreamWorks SZA, Nicholas Hoult February 19th, 2027 ~October 2027 The Exorcist: Martyrs Universal / Blumhouse Scarlett Johansson; dir. Mike Flanagan March 12th, 2027 ~November 2027 Not Alone Illumination Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez April 16th, 2027 ~December 2027 Anything but Ghosts Focus / Blumhouse Bryce Dallas Howard, Aaron Paul; dir. Curry Barker May 7th, 2027 ~January 2028 The Catch Universal Emma Stone, Chris Pine May 21st, 2027 ~January 2028 How to Train Your Dragon 2 Universal / DreamWorks Mason Thames, Nico Parker June 11th, 2027 ~February 2028 Shrek 5 DreamWorks Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Zendaya June 30th, 2027 ~February 2028 Snoop Universal dir. Craig Brewer August 6th, 2027 ~April 2028 Nico Bravo DreamWorks TBA September 24th, 2027 ~May 2028 Sleepover Universal / Blumhouse dir. Jacob Chase October 8th, 2027 ~June 2028 Untitled The Mummy Returns sequel Universal Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz October 15th, 2027 ~June 2028 Naughty Universal Jennifer Aniston, Peter Dinklage; dir. Olivia Wilde November 5th, 2027 ~July 2028 Untitled Daniels movie Universal Matt Damon, Sandra Oh November 19th, 2027 ~July 2028 Murder, She Wrote Universal TBA February 4th, 2028 ~October 2028 Fast Forever Universal TBA March 17th, 2028 ~November 2028 Untitled Illumination/Nintendo movie Illumination TBA April 12th, 2028 ~December 2028 Miami Vice ’85 Universal TBA May 19th, 2028 ~January 2029 Donkey DreamWorks TBA June 30th, 2028 ~February 2029

Focus Features also lists 42.6 Years, The Bell Jar, Ezekiel Moss, The Fisherman, Occupant and Old Friends New Friends for 2027 without firm dates. A third Super Mario movie is slated for early 2029.

What Universal movie are you looking forward to watching when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.