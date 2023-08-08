Fair Play Netflix Movie Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Netflix acquired Fair Play, a new movie that premiered during the Sundance Film Festival and will release globally in October 2023. Here’s a roundup of everything you need to know about Fair Play, the new drama starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

The movie, written and directed by Chloe Domont (Ballers, Billions, Star Trek: Discovery), received many positive reviews from critics. One of them, from Variety, said:

“Fair Play has much to say about the post-#MeToo world and has a lot of fun saying it. It’s one of the rare Sundance films that could totally break through in the real world,”

Netflix’s Fair Play is produced by T-Street’s Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClaire, Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum. T-Street’s Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman are the exec producers.

The movie has been one of two major acquisitions Netflix made at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, with the other being Run Rabbit Run. They also debuted two upcoming documentaries at the festival. The movie was among the 99 scripted feature films that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

According to some sources, Fair Play reportedly cost Netflix $20 million, while others put it somewhere between $15 and $20 million. Fair Play shot in the first few months of 2022.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Fair Play, starting with the official trailer:

What’s the Netflix release date for Fair Play?

Netflix stated when it first acquired the movie at Sundance that it’d be releasing at some point in 2023.

We then learned in July 2023 that the movie will be making its international premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2023 and arrive in the Fall.

In a Vanity Fair exclusive preview released on August 8th, they revealed that the movie will be dropping globally on October 13th, 2023.

The movie will also have a limited theatrical release beginning September 29th.

The movie has a runtime of 113 minutes (one hour and 53 minutes).

What’s the plot of Fair Play?

A thriving New York couple, Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich), can’t get enough of each other. When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, supportive exchanges between the lovers begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, Luke and Emily must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition.

Here’s the official logline:

“An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.”

The movie has been compared to the likes of Fatal Attraction and was described as an erotic thriller, something the director isn’t particularly pleased with.

Who is cast in Fair Play?

The cast in Netflix’s Fair Play consists of leads Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky) and Rich Sommer (The Devil Wears Prada). Additional cast includes Geraldine Somerville, Jim Sturgeon, Sebastian de Souza, Sia Alipour, and more.

Are you looking forward to watching Fair Play on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.