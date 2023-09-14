Once Upon A Star Thai Period Comedy Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Taking a trip down memory lane to the 1960s, Thailand was in the middle of its own golden age of cinema. Once Upon A Star is a love letter to the era, and comedy that many subscribers will be able to enjoy. We’ve got everything you need to know about Once Upon A Star, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Once Upon A Star is an upcoming Thai Netflix Original period comedy produced and directed by Nonzee Nimibutr, and written by Ek Iemchuen.

Nonzee Nimibutr wrote his own love letter to Thai cinema, which was translated below;

“Over the decades, the Thai film industry has gone through a lot and weathered many ups and downs. From silent films and noir classics to dubbed 16mm films in cinemas, it evolved into open air theaters, traveling pharma-cinema units, and has now arrived at today’s streaming platforms. I believe that the draw of Thai movies has never faded from the hearts of the Thai people, and I have faith that many films still remain in the memories of many even to this day.

My profound love and strong bond with Thai films have shaped my entire way of life and continue to be an integral part of my life. Therefore, I wanted to make a film to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Thai film industry. Over a year, with a dedicated team of over a hundred crew members, we embarked on the journey of creating Once Upon a Star. This endeavor pays tribute to the most captivating era of the Thai film industry.

To bring everyone back in time and experience the joy of the golden age of Thai cinema, I’ve carefully selected talented actors who can breathe life into the past. Weir-Sukollawat Kanaros takes on the role of Manit, the leader of the traveling pharma-cinema unit. Noona-Nuengthida Sophon plays Rueangkae, a girl with big dreams and a remarkable talent in movie dubbing. Kao-Jirayu La-ongmanee portrays Kao, representing the spirited youth of the 60s. And not to be forgotten, Samart Payakaroon in the role of Uncle Man, a kind-hearted and wise driver, alongside many other talented actors.

See you very soon.

With love always,

Nonzee Nimibutr”

When is the Once Upon A Star Netflix release date?

We can confirm that Once Upon A Star will be released on Netflix on October 11th, 2023.

What is the plot of Once Upon A Star?

The synopsis for Once Upon A Star has been sourced from Netflix:

“Set in the 60s, this road trip movie follows the crew of a Traveling Pharma-Cinema Unit who hit the road to bring the joy of live-dubbed 16mm movies to villages and small towns across Thailand. The crew of four main characters uses their microphones to provide a live dubbed soundtrack to locals eager for entertainment. At critical moments in the shows, the action is paused and the crew must take on their other role as salespeople to sell their quotas of pharmaceutical products before the movies can continue. On the road, they encounter difficulties and deceit as they attempt to follow their dreams.”

Who are the cast members of Once Upon A Star?

Sukollawat Kanarot plays the role of Manit. The Thai actor has yet to make his Netflix debut but is most well-known for his roles in dramas such as Occupied Heart, Pachara Montra, and Marn Bang Jai.

Nuengthida Sophon plays the role of Ruangkhae. The Thai actress can be seen on Netflix in the adaptation of the K-drama Oh My Ghost! However, Once Upon A Star will be her official Netflix debut. He is known for starring in dramas such as Club Friday, Girl Next Room, and Groovin’ On.

Jirayu La-ongmanee plays the role of Kao. Former vocalist and guitarist of the boyband SLEEP RUNAWAY will also be making his official Netflix debut in the upcoming film.

Samart Payakaroon plays the role of Uncle Man. Like the rest of his fellow co-stars, Samart Payakaroon will be making their Netflix debut in Once Upon A Star. Outside of acting Samart is an incredibly famous former world Muay Thai and Boxing champion.

What is the movie runtime?

It has been confirmed that the runtime of Once Upon A Star is 137 minutes.

When and where was Once Upon A Star filmed?

Filming took place in Pattaya, Thailand, and was filmed sometime in 2022.

Are you going to be watching Once Upon A Star on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!