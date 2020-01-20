Family Reunion Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix (Parts 3 & 4)

Family Reunion part 2 is now on Netflix and thus concludes the first full season of the Netflix sitcom. We have good news though, Family Reunion has been renewed for a full second season which will likely be split into part 3 and part 4 of the show. Here’s what we know so far.

Part 1 of Family Reunion arrived on Netflix last summer on July 10th, 2019. It was then joined by a Christmas special on December 9th before the rest of season 1 being added to Netflix on January 20th, 2020.

The comedy series which is produced for Netflix by Warner Brothers is about a family of six who moves to Georgia to be closer to their family. It stars Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey and Jordyn Raya James.

Family Reunion was officially renewed back in September 2019 for a full second season although because of the nature of naming conventions surrounding the parts, the news went mostly unheard.

Season 2 will have a reduced episode count of 16 as opposed to the 20 ordered for season 1. If they’re split again, each part will consist of 8 episodes.

When will Family Reunion part 3 be on Netflix?

According to our sources based on filming schedules, we’re expecting part 3 of Family Reunion to be on Netflix by the end of 2020.

Filming for the new season is currently scheduled to take place in Los Angeles between February 7th, 2020 and July 10th, 2020.

Are you looking forward to more adventures with the McKellan family? Let us know in the comments down below.