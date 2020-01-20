21 Studio Ghibli Movies Coming to Netflix Internationally

Exciting news for fans of Studio Ghibli, 21 movies from the acclaimed animation studio is coming to Netflix Internationally. Sadly the 21 movies scheduled for release on Netflix won’t be released on Netflix US, but we know where you’ll need to go for your Ghibli fix.

Studio Ghibli is one of the most famous and beloved animation studios in the world. Since 1984, the highly acclaimed animation studio has released a total of 21 movies, making over $1 billion at the box office in the process. Many anime fans today may have been introduced to the world of anime thanks to Studio Ghibli, especially for those who grew up around the time of Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

This will be the first time in the history of the Studio Ghibli that all 21 movies will be available to stream on one platform. For Netflix, this is a massive achievement to license these films internationally, especially with the level of investment that is currently going into acquiring and producing more anime content. Sadly, subscribers in the US, Canada, and Japan will be missing out.

When are the Studio Ghibli movies coming to Netflix Internationally?

The various Netflix social media platforms and YouTube channels have begun to report when the first batch of Studio Ghibli titles are coming to Netflix:

The first round of Studio Ghibli titles coming to Netflix Internationally on February 1st are:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

The second round of Studio Ghibli titles coming to Netflix Internationally on March 1st are:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

The third round of Studio Ghibli titles coming to Netflix Internationally on April 1st are:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Where can I watch Studio Ghibli movies in the US?

All 21 movies in the Studio Ghibli library will be available to stream upon the release of the streaming service HBO Max. This will be the first time that all 21 movies from Studio Ghibli will be available to stream in the US.

As for Canada, it would be safe to assume that Crave would be receiving the Studio Ghibli as it an extension of HBO in Canada.

Are you excited to see the Studio Ghibli movies coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!