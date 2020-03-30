First Look at Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 1 on Netflix

Spirit Riding Free is not dead after all as the series returns to Netflix with a new spin-off coming to Netflix around the world in April 2020. Here’s the lowdown and some of the first screens we have of the new series.

For newcomers to the series, the original Netflix series is based on the 2002 animated movie called Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. The series that was revived in 2017 has seen many titles released. The main series has had eight seasons released with the most recent arriving back in April 2019.

2 collections of Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales and the 2019 Christmas special named Spirit On Christmas have also released.

Netflix is now heading back to the series with a brand new spin-off named Riding Academy that’s due to release on Netflix globally on April 3rd, 2020.

You can get a first glimpse of the new series in the trailer below.

Here’s what you can expect from the spin-off:

A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

And finally, here’s the poster and another screen from the upcoming spin-off:

Will there be more Spirit Riding Free on Netflix?

Don’t worry though, there’s even more Spirit Riding Free planned in 2021. That’s because Dreamworks is taking the series back to the big screen with an animated movie. According to Deadline, the title is due for a movie release in theaters on May 14th, 2021.

Here’s what the movie is scheduled to be about:

“[it] follows headstrong Lucky Prescott, who is forced to move from her big-city home to a small frontier town, where she’s a complete fish out of water. But her life is changed forever when she makes new friends and forms an inseparable bond with a wild mustang named Spirit. When Spirit’s herd is captured by rustlers, the girls and their horses must undertake the adventure of a lifetime to save them.”

Elain Bogan is set to direct the movie but it’s not yet known whether it’ll head to Netflix. Dreamworks will likely still be in its output deal with Hulu so that’s probably where the movie will end up, at least in the United States.