‘Extracurricular’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

The next fully-fledged Original K-Drama, Extracurricular, looks to continue the trend of excellent new dramas arriving on Netflix every month. We have everything you need to know about Extracurricular, including the plot, cast & Netflix release date.

Extracurricular is an upcoming Netflix Original k-drama series written by Jim Han Sae. The series has been directed by Kim Jin-Min, who is known for his work on Lawless Attorney, Pride and Prejudice, and Marriage Contract.

When is the Netflix release date for Extracurricular?

The first season of Extracurricular will be available to stream on Netflix on April 29th, 2020.

We’re still waiting for the confirmation on the number of episodes, but every episode of Extracurricular will be available to stream on Netflix upon release.

What is the plot of Extracurricular?

In order to fulfill his ambition of going to university, high school student Oh Ji Soo commits crimes to pay for his tuition. School bully, Seo Min Hee, gets embroiled in the crimes committed by Oh Ji Soo, along with other students looking to make some quick cash. Going from model student to criminal, Oh Ji Soo faces unpredictable dangers to see out his goal.

Who are the cast members of Extracurricular?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Extracurricular:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Oh Ji Soo Kim Dong Hee Itaewon Class | Sky Castle | A-Teen Seo Min Hee Jung Da Bin Should We Kiss First? | Falling for Innocence | Ugly Alert Bae Gyu Ri Park Joo Hyun A Piece of Your Mind | The Dude In Me Gi Tae Nam Yoon Soo Playing Oppa | I Am Not a Robot | The Temperature of Language: Our Nineteen Lee Wang Chul Choi Min Soo Lawless Attorney | Faith | Road Number One Cho Jin Woo Park Hyuk Kwon The Nokdu Flower | Hit the Top | Six Flying Dragons Lee Hae Kyung Kim Yeo Jin Meow, the Secret Boy | Itaewon Class | Children of Nobody Dae Yeol Im Ki Hong Byul Soon Geom 2 | Big Forest | Player TBA Woo Da Bi Midnights Cafe | Triple Fling 2

Kim Dong Hee has hit a fine run of form, starring in some of the most popular K-Dramas of the past few years.

Jung Da Bin, at the tender age of 19 (20 by the time Extracirruclar is released) is already a veteran of the screen in her own right. Since the age of 5, Jung Da Bin has starred in 28 television roles and 5 movie roles.

When was Extracirrucular filmed?

We don’t have confirmation on when filming began for the series, but the cast of Extracirruclar had been announced by the end of April 2019.

Confirmation that filming had ended on August 7th, 2019 was thanks to lead actor Kim Dong Hee posted a picture on his Instagram, thanking the staff for their work in the Summertime heat.

