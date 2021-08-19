‘Florida Man’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Stemming from the partnership between Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Netflix, the streamer has given a formal series order to the action drama Florida Man, starring Emmy nominee Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace).

Netflix’s Florida Man, not to be confused with the limited series of the same name starring Joel Edgerton, will have Donald Todd as its writer and showrunner. Todd is a veteran TV screenwriter who has worked on such shows as This Is Us, Ugly Betty, Brother’s Keeper and more. The series, created by Todd, is part of Bateman and Costigan’s overall first-look deal with Netflix.

The series will be produced by Donald Todd along with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Florida Man:

What’s the plot of Florida Man?

The official logline for Netflix’s Florida Man is the following:

In Florida Man, when a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out Of Sight.

Who is cast in Florida Man?

Netflix’s Florida Man will be led by Emmy-nominated Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez, who is best known for his roles in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Carlos, Yes Day, and more. He will also be appearing in the upcoming Borderlands live-action adaptation.

Abbey Lee, star of Mad Max: Fury Road, has been cast in the role of Delly West.

We have the full cast list of Florida Man below:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Edgar Ramirez Gold | Point Break | Deliver Us from Evil Delly West Abbey Lee Mad Max: Fury Road | The Neon Demon | The Dark Tower Sonny Valentine Anothony LaPaglia Without a Trace | Empire Records | Lantana Patsy Otmara Marrero Clementine | Yoshua | Connecting Sheriff Ketcher Clark Gregg Avengers Assemble | Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Choke Moss Yankov Emory Cohen Brooklyn | The Place Beyond the Pines | Lords of Chaos Iris Lex Scott Davis Superfly | The First Purge | Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart Mrs. Kuhlbach Patricia French Poms | Dumb and Dumber To | True Detective Jimmy Owen Harn Vice Principals | Into the Badlands | Night School Police Officer Roberto Fortunato Scream | Outer Banks | Halloween Kills Gambler Attendees Michael John Workman Hightown | USS Christmas Gamblers Anonymous Derrick Lemmon Mr. Mercedes | Ozark | The Black Phone Sewer Worlker Roger Anthony FBI | Living With Yourself | Billions

What’s the production status of Florida Man?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 19/08/2021)

Netflix’s Florida Man is currently filming, which began on August 10th, 2021 in Wilmington, NC. Filming is scheduled to end on November 16th, 2021 as reported by issue 1260 of Production Weekly.

How many episodes will be in Florida Man?

The first season of Netflix’s Florida Man will consist of eight hour-long episodes, as confirmed by Deadline.

What’s the release date for Florida Man?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Florida Man as of yet, but it is safe to assume that it won’t be 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of Florida Man on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!