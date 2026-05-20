New Netflix Movies and Shows With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2026 (So Far)

Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes has slowly become the de facto arbiter of quality. It’s a deeply flawed system, but ultimately, it’s what those massive Twitter aggregators use and is incredibly important within organizations like Netflix. Every new show and movie that drops would love to gain the Certified Fresh rating, but not all of them do. As we approach the midway point of 2026, here’s a look at all the Netflix titles that have earned that rating from RT and critics so far.

While the daily Top 10 lists tell us what everyone is currently binging, the Certified Fresh badge remains the ultimate benchmark for what is actually worth your time. This year has already proven to be a powerhouse for the streamer’s original programming, marked by the triumphant return of fan-favorite antiheroes in Peaky Blinders and Beef, alongside highly anticipated, star-studded adaptations like People We Meet on Vacation and Lord of the Flies.

Netflix Movies With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2026 So Far

People We Meet on Vacation

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

76% Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: January 2026

January 2026 Cast: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Lukas Gage, Molly Shannon, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount

Why Critics Love It: Critics call this breezy adaptation a highly satisfying rom-com, praising the undeniable charm and chemistry between leads Emily Bader and Tom Blyth. While it may not completely reinvent the friends-to-lovers wheel, strong supporting performances and fun, escapist romance make it well worth the watch.

Our Review Score: 3.5/5 – “One of the better “beach read” romances that should satisfy fans of the genre. Bader & Blyth make a convincing “opposites attract” duo having the time of their lives. Almost too good for January.”

The Rip

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

78% Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release Date: January 2026

January 2026 Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kyle Chandler

Why Critics Love It: Leveraging the classic chemistry between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, this gritty crime thriller tears into its potboiler setup with compulsively watchable confidence. Critics praise it as a highly entertaining throwback to ’90s genre pictures that texturizes a friendship tested by greed, delivering solid action right through to the end.

Our Review: 3.5/5 – “Get your popcorn ready! This twisty update on the classic dirty cop crime thriller is exactly the type of dormant genre that Netflix can bring back into our lives to great success. Damon & Affleck elevate the procedural elements while writer/director Joe Carnahan keeps the mystery flowing until the bullets fly. Another well-produced genre film from Netflix in 2026!”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

90% Genre: Historical Crime Drama

Historical Crime Drama Release Date: March 2026

March 2026 Cast: Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham

Why Critics Love It: Capping off Tommy Shelby’s story with grit and swagger, this feature-length film is a highly satisfying conclusion to the addictive gangster saga that also stands tall on its own self-contained terms. Critics and audiences alike praise Cillian Murphy’s outstanding performance, noting that the movie successfully delivers everything fans loved and missed about the original series.

Our Review: 3.5/5 – “The Immortal Man may not entirely live up to the heights that Peaky Blinders soared to at its peak, but, in a way, it’s not supposed to. It’s a reminder that Thomas Shelby achieved what he could because he had a family to back his play, set him straight, and give him something to live for. This movie gives him redemption; a taste of what he was before the war and a glimpse of what he could have been as a father if he wasn’t destroyed by the war.”

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

82% Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: May 2026

May 2026 Cast: Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Alfred Molina, Colm Meaney, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant, Sofia Black-D’Elia

Why Critics Love It: Grounded by a characteristically wonderful Sally Field, this sweet adaptation is a touching melodrama that tugs at the heartstrings with admirable restraint. Critics praise the strong acting and the sneakily impactful emotional catharsis of the characters, warning viewers that they will likely want to keep some tissues nearby.

Our Review: 3.5/5 – “Sure, it’s a TV movie with a voiceover of an octopus, but if it hits you just right, Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, & whoever you transposed into their emotionally resonant characters just might surprise you.”

Other Movies That Scored Well But Didn’t Get The Certified Fresh Rating

My Dearest Señorita – 100%

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart – 100%

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel – 100%

BTS: The Return – 100%

Marty, Life Is Short – 96%

Queen of Chess – 88%

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! – 80%

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson – 80%

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere – 78%

Swapped – 67%

Roommates – 65%

The Investigation of Lucy Letby – 60%

As always, many international movies rarely reach the necessary number of reviews to earn a score. This is likely due to outlets deciding there’s not enough interest, advance screeners being nearly impossible to get, a lack of effort on Netflix’s part to generate coverage, or a combination of all the above.

Netflix Series With Certified Fresh Ratings in 2026 So Far

Run Away (Season 1)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

83% Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Release Date: January 2026

January 2026 Cast: James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, Minnie Driver, Lucian Msamati, Amy Gledhill

Why Critics Love It: A sturdy adaptation from the Harlan Coben canon, this mystery thriller sprints through a series of twists without ever losing steam. Critics praise the production for letting complex storylines unfold with no extraneous fussiness, anchored by a fiercely committed lead performance from James Nesbitt and strong supporting work from Ruth Jones and Amy Gledhill.

Our Review: 3/5 – “Even after 10 adaptations, we’re still seated for all the other Harlan Coben adaptations Netflix is making. If that isn’t testament to how entertaining they are, I don’t know what is.”

Bridgerton (Season 4)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

82% Genre: Period Romance

Period Romance Release Date: March 2026

March 2026 Cast: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh

Why Critics Love It: Taking a page out of a fairytale, the fourth season of this Regency juggernaut excels at selling a fantasy that is as sweet, steamy, and engrossing as ever. While some critics express frustration with Netflix splitting the season into two parts, they largely agree that when everything comes together in the end, the swoon-worthy romance is well worth the wait.

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast (Season 1)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

95% Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Release Date: February 2026

February 2026 Cast: Roisin Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Natasha O’Keeffe, Bronagh Gallagher, Darragh Hand, Michelle Fairley

Why Critics Love It: Stretching its tone in different directions without ever snapping, this dark and flagrantly Irish comedy thriller from creator Lisa McGee is a triumph. Critics praise its ability to juggle wildly different tones—balancing bizarre, twists-and-turns mystery with a bleakly funny and deeply moving portrait of middle-aged friendship.

Our Review: 4/5 – “Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls will most likely be remembered as her magnum opus series, and I don’t think this has changed things. That said, How to Get to Heaven From Belfast is a love letter to Northern Ireland in its own way, exploring themes of friendship, life, loss, and grief. It has a contagious charm, and it’s genuinely laugh-out-loud hilarious. The mystery itself is mostly good, but it does get quite convoluted towards the end — don’t go into this expecting an intricately crafted, tightly-woven mystery. If you love Derry Girls and feel like a ton of laughs and chaos, you’ll absolutely love How to Get to Heaven From Belfast.”

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (Season 1)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

83% Genre: Documentary Series

Documentary Series Release Date: February 2026

February 2026 Cast: Tyra Banks, Jay Manuel, J. “Miss J” Alexander, Nigel Barker, Ken Mok

Why Critics Love It: Exposing the outrageous stunts, behind-the-scenes chaos, and systemic issues of the hit series, this eye-opening documentary delivers a fascinating and compelling look at the cost of fame in early-2000s reality TV. Critics praise it as an unflinching, must-watch series that forces viewers to reexamine a cultural juggernaut, noting that the most unsettling aspect isn’t just what happened onscreen, but how normal it all seemed at the time.

Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole (Season 1)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

91% Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release Date: March 2026

March 2026 Cast: Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta, Ellen Helinder, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Peter Stormare

Why Critics Love It: Twisty, stylish, and at times gloriously grim, this Nordic Noir adaptation packs enough thrills and unexpected turns to keep you hooked. Critics praise the impeccable direction that finely tunes both the gripping melodrama and the gothic sensibility of Jo Nesbø’s writing, anchored by a fiercely compelling rivalry between Tobias Santelmann and Joel Kinnaman.

Our Review: 2.5/5 – “Even though Santelmann and Kinnaman do have chemistry as opposite sides of the same tortured coin, the messy murder mystery proves a little too comfortable with its own slow pace and well-placed twists to earn interest beyond fans of the character and the books. The effusions of graphic violence, from episode to episode, may not be suitable for all subscribers, but the appeal of the well-defined Harry Hole character may earn this series possible sequels, still adapted from the books.”

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (Limited Series)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

86% Genre: Horror / Dark Comedy

Horror / Dark Comedy Release Date: March 2026

March 2026 Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Gus Birney, Jeff Wilbusch, Karla Crome

Why Critics Love It: Marrying atmospheric horror and storytelling to thrilling effect, this limited series ably transports newlywed jitters to the surrealist realm of binge-worthy TV. Critics praise creator Haley Z. Boston’s firm grasp on the visual grammar of horror, noting that the blend of dark comedy and genuine dread makes it a must-watch that will leave viewers eagerly dissecting what they just saw.

Big Mistakes (Season 1)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

80% Genre: Crime Comedy

Crime Comedy Release Date: April 2026

April 2026 Cast: Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen

Why Critics Love It: Co-created by Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott, this chaotic send-up of the classic family crime drama rockets along with witty verve and serious energy. Critics praise the stellar ensemble cast—led by Levy, Taylor Ortega, and Laurie Metcalf—noting that the hilarious byplay and delirious hijinks of this deeply dysfunctional family make for a highly entertaining, binge-worthy ride.

Our Review: 3.5/5 – “While Big Mistakes delivers laughs and boasts a fun plot (which is perfect for background viewing), it’s certainly not something to write home about. Levy hasn’t delivered another drama reaching the same heights as Schitt’s Creek, which I still consider to be his best work so far, but Big Mistakes will attract a similar crowd. Similarly, Big Mistakes will no doubt benefit from a multi-season run. The finale offers a satisfying twist, but it’s far from a proper conclusion. The premise could’ve suffered from being bogged down by clichés, but manages to avoid falling deep into heavy trope territory.”

Beef (Season 2)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

89% Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Release Date: April 2026

April 2026 Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung, Song Kang-ho

Why Critics Love It: Pairing its second season with winning performers and a crackling sense of ingenuity, this new installment perfectly anchors its saga through creator Lee Sung Jin’s mastery of class satire. Critics praise the wickedly smart authorial voice and the killer ensemble—noting Carey Mulligan, in particular, has never been better—as the show effectively marbles theories of privilege and extreme emotion into its corrosive meat.

Lord of the Flies (Limited Series)

Note : Only in the United States

: Only in the United States Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

92% Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: February 2026

February 2026 Cast: Winston Sawyers, Lox Pratt, David McKenna, Ike Talbut

Why Critics Love It: Fleshing out William Golding’s text with thoughtful observations about boyhood, this beautifully crafted adaptation seizes the conch shell and commands attention. Critics praise the uniformly terrific troupe of child actors—highlighting David McKenna’s standout, heartbreaking performance as Piggy—and note that the series perfectly understands why the 70-year-old story remains incredibly timely today.

Legends (Season 1)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

96% Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Release Date: May 2026

May 2026 Cast: Tom Burke, Steve Coogan, Charlotte Ritchie, Hayley Squires, Aml Ameen, Jasmine Blackborow

Why Critics Love It: Inspired by a shocking true story, this tightly wound crime thriller gets the basics of the genre right, bringing clear-cut drama to a daringly real tale. Critics praise the top-tier cast and sharp pacing, noting that the series imbues its gripping narrative with the perfect balance of respect and spectacle as it navigates the grimy underworld of ’90s Britain.

Other Series That Scored Well But Didn’t Get The Certified Fresh Rating

Devil May Cry (Season 2) – 100%

The Chestnut Man (Season 2) – 100%

Should I Marry a Murderer? – 100%

This Is a Gardening Show – 100%

Trust Me: The False Prophet – 100%

Heartbreak High (Season 3) – 100%

Dynasty: The Murdochs – 100%

ONE PIECE (Season 2) – 100%

The Dinosaurs – 100%

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 4) – 100%

The Boyfriend (Season 2) – 100%

Kohrra (Season 2) – 100%

Lead Children – 100%

Nemesis – 91%

Running Point (Season 2) – 90%

If Wishes Could Kill – 88%

Land of Sin – 88%

The Night Agent (Season 3) – 86%

Finding Her Edge – 86%

Salvador – 86%

The Art of Sarah – 86%

Can This Love Be Translated? – 83%

Straight to Hell – 80%

Million-Follower Detective – 80%

Unfamiliar – 80%

Vladimir – 76%

Strip Law – 75%

Boyfriend on Demand – 71%

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials – 71%

HIS & HERS – 70%

Unchosen – 67%

That Night – 67%

Free Bert – 67%

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 – 62%

Man on Fire – 61%

Which of these Certified Fresh titles is your favorite so far this year? Did any of your top picks miss the cut? Let us know in the comments.