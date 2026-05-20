Bárbara de Regil Returns in ‘Rosario Tijeras’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

The iconic Mexican action-thriller series Rosario Tijeras is officially returning for a highly anticipated fifth season. Following a record-breaking fourth season, Bárbara de Regil is back as the legendary sicaria, and we now have confirmation that Season 5 will drop on Netflix on June 10th, 2026, following its renewal late last year.

It’s been a wild ride for Rosario Tijeras fans. Adapted from the Colombian novel by Jorge Franco, the Mexican reimagining has become an absolute powerhouse in Netflix’s Latin American catalog. Following the massive success of Season 4—which dominated the Netflix Top 10 in Mexico for weeks and even rivaled global mega-hits like Squid Game—the streaming giant and TV Azteca didn’t waste any time gearing up for the next chapter.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rosario Tijeras Season 5 on Netflix.

When is Rosario Tijeras Season 5 coming to Netflix?

Mark your calendars! Netflix has officially announced that Season 5 of Rosario Tijeras will premiere globally on Wednesday, June 10th, 2026. But the series only streams on Netflix in Latin America and the United States, so everyone else will be left out.

The new season will consist of a whopping 40 episodes, meaning fans will have plenty to binge-watch this summer.

What is the plot of Rosario Tijeras Season 5?

If you thought the stakes couldn’t get any higher after Season 4’s cliffhanger, think again. The tagline for the new season teases: “How do you survive when the war is against your own blood?”

Season 5 picks up exactly where we left off. Rosario is attempting to rebuild her life, but the ghosts of her past refuse to let her go. Her daughter, Ruby, has fallen into the hands of the enemy (Arteaga) and has been heavily manipulated and trained to become a sicaria. Now, Rosario is forced into an agonizing position: fighting her own daughter to save her from a life of violence.

To make matters worse, Rosario will have to start this battle from behind bars, all while dealing with a ghost from her past. “El Ángel”—the father of her daughter who was presumed dead—has miraculously survived and is back to settle scores.

Bárbara de Regil, who is stepping up once again as a producer this season alongside creative director Carlos Quintanilla, teased that the upcoming episodes will be an absolute adrenaline rush.

“Rosario sees ‘El Ángel’ and thinks it’s an illusion, but it’s not. That’s where the fifth season begins, and everything develops from there,” de Regil shared in a recent interview. “There is a lot of action in the fifth season, I would say ten times more than in the fourth. In fact, I am currently in fight training, learning more martial arts.”

A trailer for the new season can be found on Netflix, complete with the original Spanish and English dub, plus other subtitle options.

Who is in the cast for Season 5?

The core cast is back to bring the tension, action, and heartbreak to life. Confirmed to return for Season 5 are:

Bárbara de Regil as Rosario Tijeras

as Rosario Tijeras Samantha Acuña as Ruby

as Ruby Sebastián Martínez as “El Ángel”

as “El Ángel” Juan Pablo Campa

Are you excited for the return of Rosario Tijeras on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!