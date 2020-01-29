Fred Savage to Direct Episodes of Netflix Original Series ‘Dash & Lily’

Beloved actor Fred Savage of The Wonder Years and The Princess Bride is going to be directing episodes of the upcoming Netflix Original romantic drama Dash & Lily. Below we have all the details you’ll need to know about Dash & Lily, and we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the casting news, production updates and the Netflix release date.

Dash & Lily is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-drama series based on the book Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

How many episodes of Dash & Lily is Fred Savage directing?

It has been listed on the official IMDb page for Dash & Lily that Fred Savage will be directing of least 4 episodes. Directing duties will be shared between Savage and Brad Silberling (City of Angels).

Dash & Lily has been listed to debut with eight episodes, which means Fred Savage will be directing half of the entire series.

Fred Savage has been credited as a director 70 times over his career, some of the most popular shows he has directed are:

2 Broke Girls (21 Episodes)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (19 Episodes)

Modern Family (13 Episodes)

The Goldbergs (2 Episodes)

What is Dash & Lily?

Dash & Lily is a romantic-drama, based on the book Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. In total there two novels available to read in the series. The first season will cover the events of the first book across eight episodes.

Lily, an unlucky in love 16-year-old, listens to the advice of her lucky-in-love brother and leaves her red notebook on her favorite bookshop shelf. The book, filled with a dare, has Lily waiting for the right guy to come along and accept her challenge. Dash just so happens to come across her notebook, curious by her challenge and looking for the perfect distraction takes Lily’s Book of Dares. As Dash and Lily begin to send each other on a scavenger hunt all across Manhattan, the pair are falling in love with the on-page selves. Discovering if the pair have the same chemistry in person could be their biggest dare yet.

Are the book writers involved with the production of the series?

At the time of writing the only writing credit has been given to Joe Tracz (A Series of Unfortunate Events), we expect to see both Rachel Cohn and David Levithan to be given writing credits for their work on the novel.

What is the plot of the Dash & Lily series?

The official synopsis for the series has been provided by Netflix:

A whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City.

Who are the cast members of Dash & Lily?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Dash & Lily:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Dash Austin Abrams Paper Towns | Gangster Squad | Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Lily Midori Francis Good Boys | Ocean’s Eight | Gotham Edgar Thibaud Glenn McCeun Teen Wolf | Marmaduke | Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures Roberta Ianne Fields Stewart The Bold Type | The Feels | Pose Adam Gideon Emery Teen Wolf | Daredevil | Takers Alice Laila Drew Law & Order: Special Victims Unit | Evil | FBI: Most Wanted Sofia Keana Marie Posthumous | Huge in France | Criminal Minds Young Dash Matty Evers Sharp Objects Young Edgar Brody Scharr Odd Man Rush

When does filming begin?

With the majority of the cast announced, and directors now tied to the project, we can expect the filming to commence in the next month or two.

Once we receive updates from our sources for filming, we’ll ensure to update this post straight away.

The production studio behind the series is 21 Laps Entertainment, the same studio that is responsible for the production of Stranger Things.

When is the Netflix release date?

We’re still far too early from knowing a Netflix release date, but it’s never too early to speculate.

Until filming begins it is harder to pinpoint when we can expect to see the first season of Dash & Lily on Netflix. If filming is to begin within the next month there’s every chance we could see the first season drop in the Winter of 2020.

Alternatively, as the series is a romantic drama, there’s every chance we may see Dash & Lily on Netflix for Valentine’s 2021.

Can we expect to see a Christmas Special episode/season?

The second novel in the series, The Twelve Days of Dash and Lily, is themed around Christmas. The holiday season 2021 would be the perfect time for a second season or holiday-themed episode to air.

A second season or holiday-themed special is totally reliant on how well the first season performs. The source material is there to be adapted though, and we suspect plenty of book fans can’t wait to see it brought to life.

Are you excited to watch Dash & Lily? Let us know in the comments below!