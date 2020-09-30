‘Away,’ ‘Dash & Lily’ and ‘Locke & Key’ Reportedly Renewed at Netflix

Locke & Key, one of Netflix’s most popular supernatural horror series, has reportedly already been given the green light for a third season. This news comes from our source, the same source who told us about Ozark, Fate: The Winx Saga and Warrior Nun’s renewals. According to them, Netflix has also decided to give Away and Dash & Lily early season two renewals.

The season 3 renewal of Locke & Key should not surprise anybody, as it is one of Netflix’s most popular series. The show is developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite and stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones as the Locke kids, who move from Seattle to Matheson, Massachusetts with their mom, and take residence in Rendell’s family home, Keyhouse.

The popular supernatural horror-drama has released one season so far, with the upcoming second season currently being in production. It only makes sense that Netflix has already decided to renew the series for a third season, as it allows the writers to set up storylines that span multiple seasons. Locke & Key is also, as previously stated, extremely popular on the streaming service.

Away is a science-fiction drama series created by Andrew Hinderaker. The Netflix original premiered on the fourth of September, 2020 and follows American astronaut Emma Green as she is tasked with leading an international joint effort to embark on a dangerous mission to Mars. The diverse crew of the Atlas is prepared to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the mission, even if that means leaving their loved ones behind on Earth.

Away being renewed for a second season also is not that surprising, seeing as how the series achieved great numbers and has become a favorite Original series among plenty of Netflix subscribers.

The third renewal we’re hearing about is Dash & Lily which will be returning for season 2. A whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. Dash & Lily is an upcoming Netflix original that was announced on October 15, 2019. Austin Abrams stars as Dash, an only child born and raised in New York City, and Midori Francis stars as Lily, a smart and hopeful New York City teen with a stubborn optimism and youthful energy.

The series is developed by Joe Tracz and is set to feature eight 30-minute episodes for its first season, which started production back when it was announced in October of 2019.

Which Netflix series will you be looking forward to watching most on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!