‘Hubie Halloween’ Netflix Soundtrack & Full Tracklist

Hubie Halloween is now out on Netflix and like some of Sandler’s other Netflix movies, comes with a rocking soundtrack with plenty of predictable tunes given the Halloween theme of the movie. Here’s a complete rundown of all the songs featured in Hubie Halloween and a look into the original score too.

The new spooky Happy Maddison production features Adam Sandler playing the role of a loser with a dedication to his hometown which he has to save for the holiday season.

The composer on the movie is Rupert Gregson-Williams who served as the composer on other movie hits including Wonder Woman and Netflix’s The Crown series.

Some of the better soundtracks in Sandler movies have been in Murder Mystery, The Do-Over, and Father of the Year.

If you’re looking for the song featured in the Hubie Halloween trailer, that one is produced by KAAZE and called People Are Strange Remix.

Full Song Listing for Hubie Halloween

Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett and THe Crypt-Kickers

The Purple People Eater – Sheb Wooley

XOXO – Ruwanga

Happy Halloween – DBone and The Remains

Wind Beneath My Wings

Social Cues – Cage the Elephant

Skeleton Sam – LVCRFT

Ghost Busters – Ray Parker Jr.

Trick or Treat – Nekromantix

Kay’s Last Peril – Hans J. Saler

End Title (from Create from the Black Lagoon) – Hans J. Salter

Dancing with the Devil – Jared Sandler and Amber Frank

Get Freaky – Jared Sandler and AMber Frank

Saily Away – Ruwanga

Horror Movies – Jon Goodman

Halloween Medley – University of Oklahoma Marching Band

Twilight Zone Main Title

Monster Stroll – Jocko Marcellino

Munster’s Theme

Werewolves of London – Warren Zevon

WTCH Halloween Central – RAH

Spotify Playlist for Hubie Halloween

Where songs are available, we’ve added them to a big Spotify playlist below which you can grab the individual tracks or save the playlist.

Or if you’re looking to get the playlist directly onto your phone, open up the Spotify application, press search and scan the following picture:

Did you enjoy the soundtrack to Hubie Halloween? Let us know in the comments down below.