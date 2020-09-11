Best Drama Movies on Netflix According to IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes

In the mood to watch a drama on Netflix, but only the best will do? Stop scrolling: these are the most highly-rated drama movies on Netflix, according to Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.

Wondering why this list is so short compared to our highly-rated horror movies, TV, and documentary ones?

Well, the way we put these articles together is by examining the top 100 lists for our chosen genre on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Anything that appears on either list is added, provided it is available on Netflix, and has an acceptable score on the other movie rating platform. When it comes to dramas, there are just five of these top 100 titles available to watch on Netflix USA.

So, there you have it. Now you just need to decide which one you’re going to watch first…

The Irishman (2019)

IMDb: 7.9

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Coming in at 3hr 29mins, this movie is not for the time-poor. However, if you enjoy gangster movies, the stellar cast of The Irishman alone makes it worth a watch. It features Robert De Niro, Al Pachino, and Joe Pesci.

Here’s the plot, supplied by Netflix:

Hitman Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family.

True-crime fans might enjoy this one, too, as it’s allegedly based on real-life events.

Moonlight (2016)

IMDb: 7.4

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Even if you don’t know anything else about Moonlight, you probably heard about the cringe-inducing cockup that occurred at the 2017 Oscars.

Even though it didn’t win ‘best picture’, the movie is widely recognized as one of the best dramas of recent years.

This coming-of-age story follows Chiron, a young African-American boy, finds guidance in Juan, a drug dealer, who teaches him to carve his own path. As he grows up in Miami, Juan’s advice leaves a lasting impression on him.

Roma (2018)

IMDb: 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

This Mexican drama is set in the affluent Colonia Roma neighborhood in Mexico City in the 1970s. The movie follows Cleo, an indigenous live-in maid who resides with a wealthy family, and the relationships she forms with her employers.

Written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the movie is semi-autobiographical and is inspired by his experiences growing up in Mexico.

Spotlight (2015)

IMDb: 8.1

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

This gripping biographical drama follows a team of investigative journalists (AKA Spotlight) at the Boston Globe newspaper, as they uncover a hushed-up sexual abuse scandal that goes right to the heart of the community.

Features outstanding performances from Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and John Slattery. This one received Best Picture at the 88th Academy Awards in 2015.

Dolemite is My Name (2019)

IMDb: 7.3

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Eddie Murphy stars as filmmaker, rapper, and artist Rudy Ray Moore in this comedy-drama biopic.

From Netflix:

Performer Rudy Ray Moore develops an outrageous character named Dolemite, who becomes an underground sensation and star of a kung-fu, anti-establisment film that could make or break Moore.

