‘Hard Days’ Japanese Drama Movie: Coming to Netflix in November 2023

A thrilling new Japanese crime drama film from Devil director Fujii Michihito is coming to Netflix at the very end of November. We’ve got everything you need to know about Hard Days, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Hard Days is an upcoming internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original crime drama movie written and directed by Fujii Michihito, who has previously directed movies such as Devil, Parallel School Days: The Movie, and The Last 10 Years. Nikkatsu, Robot Communications, Toho Company, and Wowow Films are the production studios behind the film.

When is the Hard Days Netflix release date?

Hard Days will be released in various regions across the globe on Netflix on November 30th, 2023.

The film has already debuted in Japan, when it was released in theatres on May 19th, 2023.

What is the plot of Hard Days?

On his way to see his sick mother, Detective Yuji Kudo is questioned by the station police chief about his supposed involvement in a new slush fund. After learning that his mother has passed, while in a state of shock, he accidentally hits a man while driving, and attempts to hide the body in his mother’s casket. Just as Yuji thinks he’s about to get away with the hit-and-run, he receives an ominous text message from Police Officer Yazaki.

Who are the cast members of Hard Days?

Okada Junichi plays the role of Kudo Yuji. Fans of Studio Ghibli will be familiar with Junichi’s voice work in Studio Ghibli titles Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill. As for live-action, the actor has starred in titles such as The Eternal Zero, Hell Dogs, The Fable, and Samurai’s Promise.

Ayano Go plays the role of Yazaki Takayuki. Movies starring the Japanese actor such as Homunculus, Yakuza and The Family, can be found on Netflix. However, the actor is most well-known for films such as Rage, The Snow White Murder Case, and Rurouni Kenshin.

Hirosue Ryoko plays the role of Kudo Misako. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix Original and is most well known for starring in movies such as Departures, Wasabi, Himitsu, and 20-seiki nosutarujia.

The remainder of the supporting cast is as follows;

Isomura Hayato (Kamen Rider Ghost) as Oda Hajime

Suruga Taro (The Eternal Zero) as Kugayama Taichi

Yamanaka Takashi (The Flowers of War) as Kaji Masashi

Kuroba Mario (Satorudayo) as Matsuda Yuki

Komakine Ryusuke (Cherry Blossom Tower) as Kawakami Shohei

Yamada Maho (It Is Your Turn) as Uematsu Yukiko

Shimizu Kurumi (Gintama) as Kishitani Mayuko

Sugimoto Tetta (Departures) as Awashima Mikio

Emoto Akira (Dr. Akagi) as Senba Yutaka

What is the runtime of Hard Days?

The runtime has been confirmed at 118 Minutes.

