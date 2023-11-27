7 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in December 2023

The final month of the year will see a number of high-profile and smaller Netflix Originals leave globally or in select regions. Here’s a breakdown of all the Netflix Originals set to expire.

For a full look at all the Netflix Originals that have been removed over the past few years, check out our ongoing guide here which is overdue an update with dozens more titles to add.

In November 2023, we saw two major Netflix Originals leave the service, including:

Passing (2023) removed from Netflix UK on November 10th

removed from Netflix UK on November 10th All Hail King Julien and All Hail King Julien: Exiled removed from Netflix on November 18th

and removed from Netflix on November 18th Brother – Mon frère (2019) removed on November 22nd

removed on November 22nd Sick Note (Seasons 1-2) removed on November 24th

removed on November 24th Time Share (2018) removed on November 30th

removed on November 30th The World Is Yours (2018) removed on November 30th

Hymn of Death (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix Globally: December 6th

South Korean series that air on traditional networks and then picked up by Netflix globally via output deals are common departures from Netflix and next month, The Hymn of Death will be joining.

The six-episode historical drama told the story of a soprano and genius playwright locked in a tragic romantic relationship. Among the cast in the series included Lee Jong-suk and Shin Hye-sun.

The series was first added to Netflix in December 2018 and expires after only five years.

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Season 2)

Leaving Netflix Globally: December 7th

In the mid-2010s, Netflix acquired several shows from the Australian network Seven Network, including multiple reality titles like Zumbo’s Just Desserts. All of those have been slowly leaving, with Zumbo’s Just Desserts already having seen its first season depart two years ago.

Well, now it’s the turn of season 2, so if you want some dessert porn to watch over the holiday season, you’ll need to binge through season 2 quickly.

Nightflyers (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix in International Regions: December 15th

This short-lived Syfy adaptation of the George R.R. Martin novel was released a few years back. It was licensed exclusively to Netflix in all international regions but is set to expire midway through December.

Netflix US will hang onto the show as a licensed title for a little longer than international territories, with our intel suggesting it’ll depart in late 2024.

Final Space (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix in International Regions: December 16th

The story of Final Space is a rather tragic one as of late, but there’s some relatively good news. As you may know, Final Space was an animated series that ran for three seasons before getting canceled. To add insult to injury, Warner Bros. Discovery also removed the show entirely from Max in the US, meaning it’s effectively become lost media. As we gave you a heads up last year, its time on Netflix outside the States, where it’s dubbed a Netflix Original, is also coming to an end.

The good news is that the creator of the show is working on a comic book to wrap up the saga but being able to watch the first three seasons is about to become near impossible.

The Bonfire of Destiny / Le Bazar de la Charité

Leaving Netflix in International Regions: December 26th

French Netflix Originals, just like Korean ones, are often prone to getting removed relatively quickly after their addition and that’s the case here with the first and only season of the French period drama series The Bonfire of Destiny leaving Netflix after four years.

The series is only eight episodes long and highly recommended. Here’s what you can expect if you dive in:

“After a devastating fire in 1897 Paris, three women find their lives upended by betrayals, deceptions and romantic turmoil. Inspired by real events.”

The Adventures of Puss in Boots (Seasons 1-6)

Leaving Netflix Globally: December 29th

Adding to the string of DreamWorks TV series that have already been removed from Netflix in 2023 is The Adventures of Puss in Boots, the spin-off series to the standalone movies that are themselves a spin-off to the character that was introduced in Shrek 2.

As we wrote in our report, the interactive special is set to remain on the service until early 2024.

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour (2018)

Leaving Netflix Globally: December 31st

Poor one out for Swifties, who will be mourning the loss of the 2018 concert movie that dropped over the Christmas holidays five years ago and will depart at the end of the month just before New Year’s.

We should note that Miss Americana is not scheduled to leave Netflix.

Will you be checking out any of these Netflix Originals before they depart? Let us know in the comments.