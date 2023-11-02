Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in January 2024

Welcome to an early preview of the new Netflix Original movies and series scheduled to arrive on the service globally (unless stated otherwise) throughout January 2024.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in January 2024

Fool Me Once (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: January 1st

If you’re a fan of the novels by Harlen Coben, the last few years have been excellent for you, with seven of his works being adapted into Netflix series and movies. The eighth has been in the works over the past year and will be one of the first new titles bringing us into 2024.

The thriller is about a widowed mother who enters an investigation after capturing her late husband on a nanny cam.

Richard Armitage, a regular for the keen followers of the previous works, returns starring alongside Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and Dino Fetscher.

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: January 11th (date subject to change – not yet confirmed)

One of the new shows coming to Netflix out of Australia is Boy Swallows Universe, a crime drama series adapting the novel by Trent Dalton.

Described as a coming-of-age story set in the 1980s, the story revolves around a young boy facing a tough upbringing with him dealing with “a lost father, a mute brother, a junkie mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather and a notorious criminal for a babysitter.”

The cast for the series includes Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin, and Anthony LaPaglia.

Lift (2023)

Coming to Netflix: January 12th

Initially scheduled to be released in August 2023, Lift was moved to mid-January 2023 and will be one of Netflix’s first major movie releases of the year.

Kevin Hart leads the movie’s cast, which is directed by F. Gary Gray, with the story following a master thief and her ex-boyfriend teaming up with a crew to steal over $100 million from a passenger flight.

Alongside Hart includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Paul Anderson, Sam Worthington, Burn Gorman, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Billy Magnussen.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Coming to Netflix: January 25th

The ever-controversial reboot of He-Man will return with a new spin-off series towards the end of the month. The new series teased a new villain in the form of Hordak, and Skeletor is back with a new look.

Griselda

Coming to Netflix: January 25th

Originally expected to release in Fall 2023, Griselda is the glossy new drug kingpin drama that comes from some of the team behind Netflix’s Narcos series.

Sofia Vergara both stars and produces in the limited series that sees her embody the role of Griselda Blanco, who was behind one of the most profitable cartels in history operating in Miami during the 1970s and 80s.

Starring alongside Vergara in the series includes Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martin Rodriguez, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, and Diego Trujillo.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals for January 2024

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: January 3rd

Kicking off 2024’s massive anime slate will be Delicious in Dungeon, a new series from the studio called Trigger, best known for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Star Wars: Visions, and Darling in the Franxx.

Based on the manga from Kui Ryôko, here’s what you can expect from the series that combines food and adventure:

“When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member!

They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons… none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

Society of the Snow

Coming to Netflix: January 4th

Language: Spanish

Originally expected to land on Netflix in Fall 2023, Society of the Snow will be dropping on Netflix globally in early January following its premiere at various film festivals.

Based on the true story, this biopic is about the flight of a rugby team that crashed on a glacier in the Andes, and those that survive have to go to extreme lengths in the hope of being rescued.

We’ve got more on Society of the Snow in our comprehensive preview of the new movie.

Sixty Minutes

Coming to Netflix: January 19th

Language: German

German projects had a pretty good run on Netflix in 2023 with highlights including Dear Child and Sleeping Dog, adding to the countries’ stellar lineup from years prior.

Hoping to continue that trend is a new martial arts sports film about a fighter who’s chosen to make dangerous enemies following ditching a career-defining matchup to attend hits daughter’s birthday celebrations.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Coming to Netflix: January 31st (Subject to change – not yet confirmed by Netflix)

Language: Japanese

Netflix is the streaming home to nearly all of the anime produced over the past decade based on the best-selling manga, and thankfully, this new series entry will be headed our way, too.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series, courtesy of Netflix:

“As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.”

Voices for the new series include Shou Komura, Kikunosuke Toya, Aino Shimada, Kanna Nakamura, and Koki Uchiyama.

Potentially Delayed But Originally Slated for January 2024

3 Body Problem

Coming to Netflix: TBD

It’s been four years since David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrapped up their multi-award-winning HBO show with the eighth and final season. Since then, they struck a big Netflix deal, and their first big new title is 3 Body Problem, an adaptation of the best-selling Chinese sci-fi novels.

Among the cast for the new series includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce

We did report that Netflix was eying a New Year’s Day release for this new sci-fi series with a teaser at TUDUM 2023 only confirming a January 2024 release. Since then, all reference to a January release has been removed and we’re told the date is very much still up in the air. Stay tuned.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in January 2024? Let us know in the comments.