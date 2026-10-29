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9 Great Movies Leaving Netflix Throughout November 2026

9 Great Movies Leaving Netflix Throughout November 2026

True Romance, Paddington in Peru, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo head up the latest batch of major movie removals leaving Netflix US throughout November 2026.

Kasey Moore

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Two DreamWorks Animated Series Leaving Netflix Globally: ‘Dragons’ & ‘Rhyme Time Town’ Article Teaser Photo

Two DreamWorks Animated Series Leaving Netflix Globally: ‘Dragons’ & ‘Rhyme Time Town’