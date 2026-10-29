9 Great Movies Leaving Netflix Throughout November 2026

It's going to be a busy month for movie rotation on Netflix. Over the coming weeks, Netflix will see several of its recent first-window theatrical hits, an Oscar winner, and a couple of bona fide cult classics leave its library.\r\n\r\nBelow, we've listed 9 of the greatest movies leaving Netflix throughout November 2026 that you won't want to miss, and you can catch the full list of departures here. If it's the series side of things you're worried about, we've also covered the upcoming removals of The End of the F***ing World and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life separately.\r\n\r\nNote: These removals are just for the United States; other regional availability will vary.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Outfit (2022)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 2nd\r\n\r\nKicking things off early in the month is one of the most underseen gems of the past few years, which arrived on Netflix almost exactly a year ago. Directed by Graham Moore, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game, The Outfit is a slow-burn crime thriller that takes place almost entirely within the four walls of a single tailor's shop.\r\n\r\nMark Rylance stars as Leonard, a softly spoken English cutter who has set up shop in 1950s Chicago, where his quiet storefront doubles as a drop point for the local Irish mob. When a mysterious tape and a wounded gangster both end up in his back room on the same night, Leonard finds himself caught in the middle of a deadly game of double-crosses. Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, and Johnny Flynn round out the cast, but it's Rylance's masterclass in understatement that makes this one essential viewing.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UgJL23HxyU&pp=ygUSdGhlIG91dGZpdCB0cmFpbGVy\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHeart Eyes (2025)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 8th\r\n\r\nThe first of several Sony Pictures first-window removals this month, Heart Eyes is the rare horror movie that works just as well as a date night rom-com. Directed by Josh Ruben and co-written by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), it's a self-aware slasher with a big, gooey heart.\r\n\r\nOlivia Holt and Mason Gooding star as two co-workers who get mistaken for a couple on Valentine's Day, which is the worst possible day to be mistaken for a couple in a city being terrorized by the "Heart Eyes Killer," a masked murderer who exclusively targets lovebirds. What follows is a blood-soaked chase through the night that's equal parts gruesome and genuinely charming.\r\n\r\nPerfect for a very early (or very late) Valentine's Day. Having arrived in May 2025, its 18-month stint is up in the US, but there's a silver lining for our readers across the pond: it's coming to Netflix UK on November 14th.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cRzZcMlJh8&pp=ygUSSGVhcnQgRXllcyB0cmFpbGVy\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Lost City (2022)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 9th\r\n\r\nIf you're after a breezy, crowd-pleasing adventure, The Lost City delivers in spades, although it's getting a short stay this time around, having only arrived back in May. Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance novelist who gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (a scenery-chewing Daniel Radcliffe) who believes her latest book holds the key to a real-life lost treasure.\r\n\r\nChanning Tatum plays Alan, the dim but devoted cover model who has graced every one of Loretta's books and decides he's the man to rescue her. Throw in a show-stealing Brad Pitt cameo, and you've got an old-fashioned throwback to the likes of Romancing the Stone that proves the star-driven studio comedy isn't dead just yet. Easy, breezy Sunday afternoon viewing.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfKO9rYDmE8&t=1s&pp=ygUVdGhlIGxvc3QgY2l0eSB0cmFpbGVy\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSlow West (2015)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 11th\r\n\r\nSticking with the theme of A24 cult favorites that regularly pass through Netflix, Slow West is a lean, gorgeous, and frequently hilarious Western from writer-director John Maclean, which picked up the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.\r\n\r\nKodi Smit-McPhee plays Jay, a naive young Scottish aristocrat who travels to the American frontier in search of the woman he loves. Along the way, he's taken under the wing of Silas (Michael Fassbender), a hardened bounty hunter with motives of his own, while a gang led by Ben Mendelsohn's fur-coated outlaw closes in. At a brisk 84 minutes, it's a Western that doesn't waste a single frame, building to one of the most memorable shootouts of the last decade.\r\n\r\nDon't let this one mosey off without you. If you're after a fresh A24 fix, Chris Rock's Misty Green arrives on November 9th.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRQFlVoHU2g&t=1s&pp=ygURU2xvdyBXZXN0IHRyYWlsZXI%3D\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPaddington in Peru (2024)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 15th\r\n\r\nThe biggest family departure of the month, and the biggest of the Sony first-window removals, is Paddington in Peru, which landed on Netflix US in May 2025. It's the third outing for everyone's favorite marmalade-loving bear. Taking over directing duties from Paul King, Dougal Wilson delivers a globe-trotting adventure that doesn't quite hit the dizzying heights of Paddington 2 (few films do), but is still a thoroughly charming time.\r\n\r\nWhen Paddington (voiced once again by Ben Whishaw) receives word that his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, the entire Brown family packs its bags for Peru. There, they cross paths with a singing nun (Olivia Colman) and a treasure-obsessed riverboat captain (Antonio Banderas), who are both hiding more than they let on.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTvudSGfHRI&pp=ygUaUGFkZGluZ3RvbiBpbiBQZXJ1IHRyYWlsZXLSBwkJMgwBhyohjO8%3D\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 15th\r\n\r\nDaniel Craig stars as Mikael Blomkvist, a disgraced journalist hired by a wealthy industrialist (Christopher Plummer) to investigate the disappearance of his niece four decades earlier. He teams up with Lisbeth Salander (an Oscar-nominated Rooney Mara), a brilliant but deeply troubled hacker, and the pair uncover a trail of corruption and violence stretching back through the family's history. Backed by a pulsing Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score, it's Fincher at his most meticulous and unsettling.\r\n\r\nIt departs alongside fellow Sony thriller The Shallows (2016), which is also well worth a look. The good news for Fincher fans is that his next film, the Quentin Tarantino-scripted Cliff Booth movie, hits Netflix globally on December 23rd following a two-week IMAX run.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqQe3OrsMKI&t=1s&pp=ygUmVGhlIEdpcmwgd2l0aCB0aGUgRHJhZ29uIFRhdHRvb3RyYWlsZXI%3D\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nI'm Still Here (2024)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 17th\r\n\r\n\r\nIf you only catch one title from this list, make it I'm Still Here. Walter Salles's devastating drama made history last year as the first Brazilian film ever to win the Academy Award for Best International Feature (beating out Netflix's own Emilia P\u00e9rez in the process), and it's not hard to see why. It arrived on Netflix via the Sony Pictures Classics deal in May 2025 and is next headed to Hulu.\r\n\r\nSet in Rio de Janeiro in 1971, at the height of Brazil's military dictatorship, the film tells the true story of Eunice Paiva (Fernanda Torres, in a Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated performance), whose world is upended when her husband, former congressman Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello), is taken from their home by the regime and never returns. What follows is a quietly furious portrait of a mother holding her family together while demanding answers that no one will give her. Essential viewing.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDunV808Yf4&pp=ygUWSSdtIFN0aWxsIEhlcmUgdHJhaWxlcg%3D%3D\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTrue Romance (1993)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 19th\r\n\r\nBefore Pulp Fiction made him a household name, Quentin Tarantino sold the script for True Romance, and in the hands of director Tony Scott, it became one of the most beloved crime movies of the 90s. Thirty-plus years on, it has lost none of its swagger, although it's only getting a six-month stay on Netflix this time, having arrived back in May.\r\n\r\nChristian Slater stars as Clarence, a comic book store clerk who falls hard for call girl Alabama (Patricia Arquette), marries her within a day, and promptly ends up on the run to Los Angeles with a suitcase full of stolen mob cocaine. The supporting cast is almost absurdly stacked, featuring Gary Oldman, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, and a young James Gandolfini, with the Hopper and Walken face-off still ranked among the greatest single scenes Tarantino has ever written.\r\n\r\nIt leaves the same day as Saw X (2023), if you're in the mood for something considerably nastier. And if you're craving more Tarantino on Netflix, his next script, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, arrives just before Christmas.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wNYNDzKpuQ&pp=ygUUVHJ1ZSBSb21hbmNlIHRyYWlsZXI%3D\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nM3GAN 2.0 (2025)\r\nLeaving Netflix: November 26th\r\n\r\nClosing out the month is the first of the Universal first-window removals, M3GAN 2.0, which unexpectedly kicked off Netflix's new Universal deal a year early when it touched down back in January. Returning director Gerard Johnstone takes the killer-doll premise of the 2023 sleeper hit and swerves hard into full-blown action-comedy territory, which didn't sit well with everyone at the box office but makes for a wildly entertaining watch at home.\r\n\r\nTwo years after the events of the first film, Gemma (Allison Williams) has become an outspoken advocate for AI regulation, only to discover that M3GAN's underlying tech has been stolen by a defense contractor and used to build AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), a military-grade android that quickly goes rogue. The only option? Rebuild M3GAN, bigger and better than before, and let the two of them fight it out. Give it a spin before she powers down for good.\r\n\r\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYLHdEzsk1s&pp=ygURTTNHQU4gMi4wIHRyYWlsZXI%3D\r\n\r\nFor a look at what's replacing all of these, don't forget to check out our guide to what's coming to Netflix in November 2026.\r\n\r\nWhich of these films will you be saddest to see leave Netflix this November? Let us know in the comments below.