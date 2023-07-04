HBO Series ‘True Blood’ Headed to Netflix Internationally

As a part of Netflix’s new co-licensing deal with HBO, the vampire drama True Blood will be coming to Netflix Internationally soon!

Netflix’s new co-exclusive deal with HBO will see incredible dramas such as Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers added to the US library. All five seasons of HBO’s Insecure have already been added to the US library.

True Blood is a fantasy horror drama series created by Alan Ball, and based on The Southern Vampire Mystery novels by author Charlaine Harris. At its peak, the series had over 5 million viewers. The series ran for a total of 7 seasons and 80 episodes between 2008 to 2014.

Article Continues Below...

At the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won the award for Outstanding Casting for a Drama. In 2008 Anna Paquin won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama.

What is the plot of True Blood?

The series is set in the fictitious Renard Parish, Louisiana in the town of Bon Temps, where two years prior vampires have made their presence known to mankind after the creation of the synthetic blood product True Blood.

Anna Paquin stars as Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress who after meeting 174-year-old vampire Bill Compton (played by Stephen Moyer), is thrust into the dangerous world of vampires.

When is True Blood coming to Netflix Internationally?

At the time of writing Netflix has not announced a release date for the release of True Blood.

We would expect the series to land on Netflix sooner rather than later, however, all we can do for now is wait.

Is True Blood coming to Netflix US?

As far as we are aware True Blood is only scheduled to be released on Netflix Internationally, and is not coming to the US library.

Plans may change in the near future but for now, True Blood will remain exclusively on HBO Max.

Are you excited to watch True Blood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!