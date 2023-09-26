Will ‘The Chosen’ Seasons 2-3 be on Netflix?

Netflix added the historical drama series The Chosen in regions such as the United States in mid-September 2023 but only picked up one season of the show. Will more be on the way? Where can you watch until those new seasons get added?

Written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen first began airing in 2017 and seeks to retell the life of Jesus Christ, played by Jonathan Roumie. Three seasons later into what’s expected to be seven seasons in total, the show is a massive hit around the globe thanks to its wide distribution.

Although the show was available on Netflix in some regions in 2022 and into 2023, Netflix picked up the remaining global rights to season 1 in September 2023. This fact is disputed, although we checked with multiple other Netflix sites that confirmed that the show touched down in locations such as the US, UK, and Canada for the first time on September 12th.

A fourth season of the show is currently in development and scheduled to be released in January 2024.

Will Seasons 2-3 of The Chosen be on Netflix?

As of right now, there are currently no announced plans for future seasons of the show to be added to Netflix.

We did reach out to Angel Studios to ask if any additional seasons were coming to Netflix, and they were unable to provide any details regarding future licensing arrangements.

From what we’ve seen in the past, however, if the show performs, it’ll encourage Netflix to license additional seasons. There’s nothing to suggest that additional seasons are exclusive to other platforms and that would prevent it from coming to Netflix.

If you want Netflix to add additional seasons, the streamer provides a request form where you can submit your suggestion on what new shows and movies the streamer should acquire. One of the best ways of encouraging them to license additional seasons is just to watch the show through to the end.

If we had to guess, we’d expect new seasons to be added over the next year or two, and if anything changes, we’ll let you know in a new article, or you’ll see it featured on our New on Netflix section.

Where to watch The Chosen before it comes to Netflix

There is good news for those who don’t want to wait for The Chosen’s newer seasons to come to Netflix. You can watch it for free (or with a subscription) away from Netflix right now in four different ways.

First of all, there are two mobile applications where you can stream the show for free.

You can watch the show on Angel Studio’s application and website for free. The show is also available on dedicated The Chosen app, where all three seasons are available. Applications for both are free on Android and iOS.

While there are some criticisms of each app (and it’s not quite the same experience as watching on Netflix), it’s still the best solution for anyone wanting to watch seasons 2 and 3 of the show.

Next, if you have a Prime Video subscription, all three seasons are available there but don’t worry if you don’t have a paid subscription, as it’s also available on the ad-supported Freevee. Peacock is also home to two seasons of the show.

For those in the United States, you’ll also be able to catch newer episodes of The Chosen on The CW. As announced in June, The CW will be airing all three seasons throughout 2023, with the finale of season 3 scheduled for Christmas Eve.

Do you want to see The Chosen seasons 2 and 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.