Band of Brothers and The Pacific Set September Netflix Release Date

In June 2023, Netflix announced it would acquire a slew of licensed content from HBO in the United States and other regions. That’s kicked with the release of Ballers and Insecure and now the seminal war limited series Band of Brothers and The Pacific will join in September 2023.

Based on the book of the same name by historian Stephen Ambrose, Band of Brothers follows the journey of Easy Company of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, from their training at Camp Toccoa to D-Day, Operation Market Garden, Battle of the Bulge, and the surrender of Germany.

The series first aired on HBO between September and November 2001.

Based on two books, With the Old Breed: At Peleliu and Okinawa by Eugene Sledge and Helmet for my Pillow by Robert Leckie, The Pacific follows the journey and experiences of the two authors in Pacific Theater of Operations, and Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone. All three men served in the 1st Marine Division.

Band of Brothers features an all-star cast, with many recognizable faces today, some of which were in the early years of their careers; Damian Lewis (Billions), Ron Livingston (Office Space), Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave), Michael Cuditz (The Walking Dead), Stephen Graham (This is England), Simon Pegg (Star Trek), Tom Hardy (Venom), James McAvoy (X-Men), Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), and many more!

The Pacific also features an extremely talented cast, with recognizable names such as James Badge Dale (The Departed), Joseph Mazzello (Jurassic Park), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher).

The show first aired on HBO between March and May 2010.

Between both shows, eight Primetime Emmy Awards were won with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks serving as executive producers on both.

When is Band of Brothers and The Pacific coming to Netflix?

On August 22nd, 2023, Netflix’s US Twitter account announced that the two shows would be coming to Netflix together on September 15th, 2023.

Only the US is currently confirmed to receive the two limited series. However, both Insecure and Ballers are streaming in a slew of regions, including most Latin American countries and select European territories.

Band of Brothers and The Pacific are coming to Netflix on September 15! pic.twitter.com/ObYvrzHNOw — Netflix (@netflix) August 22, 2023

The addition to Netflix will not impact their availability on the Max platform.

