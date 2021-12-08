How Well Is ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Performing on Netflix? All The Stats So Far

Cowboy Bebop is now out on Netflix across the world but how well is it performing on Netflix? We’re compiling all the stats we have across multiple sources right here on What’s on Netflix.

Released on November 17th, Cowboy Bebop is the brand new live-action series adapted from the popular anime series.

Netflix Top 10 Data for Cowboy Bebop

Netflix’s top 10s provide us a daily look at what’s trending on Netflix. They’re split into multiple categories but the two that apply to Cowboy Bebop include “Netflix Overall Top 10” and “Netflix TV Top 10”. Overall includes both movies and TV shows whereas the TV top 10 is just limited to TV shows.

This data is kindly provided by FlixPatrol and is correct as of December 8th, 2021.

Days in Overall Top 10s

Country Days in Overall Top 10 Finland 13 France 13 Germany 13 Australia 12 Austria 12 Canada 12 New Zealand 12 Norway 12 Sweden 12 Switzerland 12 United Kingdom 12 United States 12 Czech Republic 11 Denmark 11 Slovakia 11 Romania 8 Italy 7 South Africa 7 Belgium 6 Ireland 6 Netherlands 6 Poland 6 Singapore 5 Brazil 4 Japan 4 Turkey 4 India 3 Portugal 3

Netflix TV Top 10s

Country Days in TV Top 10s Australia 18 Estonia 18 Hungary 18 Iceland 18 New Zealand 18 Russia 18 Ukraine 18 United States 18 Finland 17 Bulgaria 16 France 16 Bahamas 15 Czech Republic 15 Austria 14 Canada 14 Germany 14 Norway 14 Switzerland 14 United Kingdom 14 Denmark 13 Latvia 13 Luxembourg 13 Slovakia 13 Slovenia 13 Sweden 13 Belgium 12 Cyprus 12 Greece 12 Israel 12 Italy 12 Lithuania 12 Mauritius 12 Nigeria 12 Poland 12 Romania 12 Serbia 12 Singapore 12 South Africa 12 Trinidad and Tobago 12 Turkey 12 Croatia 11 Jamaica 11 Kenya 11 Netherlands 11 Pakistan 10 Thailand 10 United Arab Emirates 10 Bahrain 9 Indonesia 9 Malaysia 9 Maldives 9 Malta 9 Qatar 9 Bangladesh 8 Brazil 8 India 8 Portugal 8 Spain 8 Ireland 7 Kuwait 7 Philippines 7 Sri Lanka 7 Dominican Republic 6 Hong-Kong 6 Uruguay 6 Egypt 5 Japan 5 Morocco 5 Oman 5 Jordan 4 Saudi Arabia 4 Vietnam 4 Argentina 3 Chile 1

Netflix Hourly Viewing Figures for Cowboy Bebop

Thanks to Netflix’s brand new top 10 site, they release the top 10 hourly viewing figures for four categories every week. Since the release of Cowboy Bebop, the show has been featured each week.

As of December 8th, we’ve got three weeks of data so far where the show has picked up 73,840,000 hours but it’s worth noting that on its current trajectory, the show is unlikely to feature in the top 10s for a fourth week.

The show notably launched several days within the November 14th to 21st week on November 19th.

Week 2 was the first full week the show was on Netflix and in week 3 the show faced a 59 percent drop.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Weeks in Top 10 November 28th, 2021 to December 5th, 2021 15,260,000 3 November 21st, 2021 to November 28th, 2021 36,950,000 2 November 14th, 2021 to November 21st, 2021 21,630,000 1

IMDb MovieMeter

IMDb is the biggest movie search engine on the planet where you can view information and read reviews on shows and movies. With its huge audience, we can tell a shows popularity based on the moviemeter which tracks traffic to individual shows and movie pages.

The show managed to peak on the movie meter chart between November 21st and November 28th (the week following the launch) but slumped down to position 10 the week following.

Some of the stars of Cowboy Bebop have also rocketed up the StarMeter’s including most notably Daniella Pineda who was number 2 as of December 7th and Elena Satine who rose to number 3.

SambaTV Viewing Statistic for Cowboy Bebop

TV data analytics and software company SambaTV announced a viewing stat for Cowboy Bebop for its first week. Unfortunately, SambaTV data is relatively hard to compare given they often announce stats for different time periods (ie first day, first weekend, first 5 days, first 6 days, and first week).

According to their data 981k US households watched the series premiere of Netflix’s live-action in its first week streaming (November 19th through 25th, 2021.)

In addition, they state that Portland, OR and Seattle were two states that seemed to watch the show more than other locations in the US.

Additional Statistics for Cowboy Bebop

Google Trends

Google Trends wasn’t particularly insightful but does give as an idea as to where the show is resonating the most. Here are the top regions as of December 7th, 2021:

United States – 100

New Zealand – 85

Canada – 75

Australia – 64

Puerto Rico – 61

Chile – 51

Singapore – 44

Philippines – 42

United Kingdom – 42

Ireland – 40

We’ll update this over time to reflect changing viewing figures for Cowboy Bebop.