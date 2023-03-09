Netflix News

‘Hunger’ Thai Thriller Coming to Netflix in April 2023

The Thai thriller 'Hunger' is coming to Netflix in April 2023.

Picture. Hunger – Netflix

A new Thai thriller comparable to Searchlight Pictures The Menu is coming to Netflix in April 2023. We have everything you need to know about Hunger, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Hunger is an upcoming Thai Netflix Original thriller directed by Dom Sitisiri Mongkolsiri and written by screenwriter Lek Kongdej Jaturanrasamee.

When is the Hunger release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that Hunger will be released on Netflix on Monday, April 10th, 2023.

What is the plot of Hunger?

The synopsis for Hunger has been sourced from IMDb:

Aoy, a woman in her twenties, runs her family’s local stir-fried noodles restaurant in the old quarter of Bangkok. One day, she receives an invitation to leave the family business and join team ‘Hunger’, Thailand’s number one luxury Chef’s table team led by the famously ingenious, and infamously nasty, Chef Paul.

aokbab hunger thai thriller coming to netflix in april 2023

Pictured. Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (left) and Peter Nopachai Chaiyanam (right)

Who are the cast members of Hunger?

Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying plays the lead role of Aoy. Hunger will mark the Netflix debut for Aokbab. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in Thai movies such as Faces of Anne, Die Tomorrow, and Happy Old Year.

Peter Nopachai Chaiyanam plays the role of Chef Paul. Like his co-star, Peter has yet to star in a Netflix film and will be making his debut in Hunger.

aokbab hunger 3 thai thriller coming to netflix in april 2023

Pictured. Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying

Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya has been cast in an unnamed lead role. Gunn will be making his Netflix debut in Hunger. He is most well-known for the Thai drama Yutthakan Salat No.

Aim Bhumibhat Thavornsiri has been cast in an unnamed supporting role. Aim is the only cast member to have starred in a Netflix Original after starring in the Thai thriller Deep.

When and where was Hunger filmed?

Details are extremely limited on the production of Hunger, however, we can confirm that filming must have taken place in late 2022 as the post-production wasn’t confirmed until January 14th, 2023.

Filming took place in Bangkok, Thailand.

aokbab hunger 2 thai thriller coming to netflix in april 2023

Pictured. Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (right)

What is the movie runtime?

We can confirm that Hunger has a runtime of 130 minutes.

aokbab hunger 4 thai thriller coming to netflix in april 2023

Pictured. Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (left)

Are you going to be watching Hunger on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What's on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom.


