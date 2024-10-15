Anime Netflix News and Previews

'Hunter X Hunter' Movies 'Phantom Rouge' and 'The Last Mission' Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Two Hunter X Hunter movies are coming to Netflix in November 2024!

Picture: Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission – Shueisha

Hunter X Hunter has been available to stream on the US library for over five years now, and finally joining the anime series on Netflix in November 2024 are two movies, Phantom Rouge and The Last Mission

Hunter X Hunter Phantom Rouge and The Last Mission are two Japanese shōnen anime films that were released to theatres in Japan in 2013. Yūzō Satō directed Phantom Rouge, while Keiichiro Kawaguchi directed The Last Mission. Both films collectively made over $20 million at the box office, equating to over one billion Japanese yen in 2013.

When are the Hunter X Hunter movies coming to Netflix?

Both Hunter X Hunter movies, Phantom Rouge and The Last Mission, will be available on Netflix on November 1st, 2024.

The date isn't currently listed on your browser and mobile apps, but it can be found in the new and popular section of the television app. 

Picture: Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission as listed on Netflix – Netflix

What are the plots of Phantom Rouge and The Last Mission?

The synopsis for Phantom Rouge is as follows:

Kurapika is part of the Kurta clan, known for their beautiful scarlet-colored eyes when showing extreme emotion. The Kurta clan is all but extinct after being massacred by the Phantom Troupe, who coveted their eyes as one of the seven most beautiful treasures in the world. Kurapika, in pursuit of Phantom Troupe and those responsible for stealing his “scarlet eye,” enlists as a hunter, where he befriends Gon, Killua, and Leorio.

The synopsis for The Last Mission is as follows:

After splitting from the most powerful Hunters, the Shadow was discriminated against and massacred. In revenge, the Shadow has made it their mission to wipe out all other hunters! After Killua is injured and Kurapika is almost killed, Gon has little choice but to walk the Shadow’s path to gain the strength necessary to save his friends.

Is the Hunter X Hunter series currently on Netflix

Hunter X Hunter can already be found in multiple countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Mexico, India, Brazil, and more

Will you be watching the Hunter X Hunter movies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

