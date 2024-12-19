The Biggest Netflix Originals We’ll be Saying Goodbye to in 2025

The year 2025 is set to be significant for Netflix. Along with a host of new Originals launching on the platform, many cherished series will also make their comeback. Regrettably, as these series return, we will also say goodbye to some of Netflix’s most popular Original shows next year.

For an in-depth look into what’s coming to Netflix throughout 2025, you can find our ongoing preview here. You can also find a great selection of more 2025 previews on our coming soon page.

Here are the seven biggest Netflix Originals we’ll be saying goodbye to on Netflix in 2025:

Honorable Mentions

The Sandman

While it hasn’t been announced as the “final season,” we know all the final scenes from the comic have been filmed. So unless Netflix plans to continue The Sandman with a new and original story, and it’s a major success, we’ll likely say goodbye to Dream in 2025.

Mo

Mo was a smash hit with critics, which earned itself a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, while the series wasn’t smashing records on Netflix and never made it into the global weekly top 10 lists, those who had streamed the series couldn’t help but heap praise on the half-hour A24 comedy. Not to mention, the series was the recipient of the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes and was honored at the 2023 AFI Awards.

Heartbreak High

The soft rebooted Australian comedy has been a hit with subscribers and received high praise from critics, which led to a deserved International Emmy Award for Best Kids: Live-Action in 2023. It remains unclear if the third and final season will be released on Netflix in 2025, so it’s getting an honorable mention.

Sintonia

The Brazilian teen-crime drama will conclude in February 2025 with its fifth and final season. The significance of Sintonia’s ending is not only its popularity in Brazil but because the series will officially be the longest-running Portuguese-language drama on Netflix. Across the seasons, from the perspectives of Doni, Nando, and Rita, subscribers have had a chance to see the lives and dreams of those from São Paulo’s favelas.

Blood of Zeus

Arriving during the height of the global pandemic, Blood of Zeus smashed all expectations and was a huge hit on Netflix. However, the three-and-a-half-year wait for the second season was too long for some subscribers, and the second season struggled to match the ratings from the first season. Still, a third season exciting season is on the way, which concludes Heron’s story as the Olympians face annihilation at the hands of the returning Titans. If the third season is a success, there is a chance for spin-offs in the future.

Big Mouth

The final season of Big Mouth is a landmark series for Netflix as Nick Kroll’s coming-of-age comedy officially becomes the longest-running Netflix Original in history, overtaking Grace and Frankie.

Aside from its use of animated genitalia, Big Mouth is known for its hilarious voice cast, featuring the likes of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Maya Rudolph, and many more, not to mention the great number of musical numbers featured throughout.

One of the wildest adult-animated comedies ever made. There may never be another series like Big Mouth that will tell the story of puberty in such a vivid, imaginative, and whimsical way.

You

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and that defines what happened with You and Netflix. After poor ratings on Lifetime, the series was destined for the trash heap. Still, after being saved by Netflix and committing to a second season, the streaming service was rewarded for its risk as the crime-thriller exploded in popularity upon its Netflix debut.

Watched by tens of millions worldwide, the series has maintained a strong audience from season to season. However, given the story of Joe Goldberg, played to perfection by Penn Badgley, it makes utmost sense that it is coming to a natural conclusion after five seasons.

After destroying countless lives, will Joe Goldberg finally meet his deadly match in season 5? Will he see the inside of a prison cell, or will he be six feet under by the series’ end? We can’t wait to find out.

Cobra Kai

Starting life as a popular YouTube Original, once the company dropped all of its original content, Netflix was quick to react. It made sure Cobra Kai would continue instead as a Netflix Original. Since joining Netflix, the show has only gone from strength to strength and has amassed a widespread fan following worldwide.

The series defines everything great about cheesy and over-the-top American television, with an equally great score that takes every kick-ass moment to the next level.

Bigger and bolder than every season that has come before it, Cobra Kai will conclude with the end of the Sekai Taikai, and perhaps Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence can put their longstanding rivalry to rest.

Squid Game

While the signs were there that Squid Game would be a popular series, no one expected the global phenomenon it would become.

Watched by hundreds of millions worldwide, the explosive popularity of the Korean thriller has seeped into every orifice of pop culture since its launch in 2021. From modded games to YouTube and even Netflix creating its own competition based on the concept of the series, the world has been obsessed with Squid Game.

Will the final two seasons live up to the hype of season one? That remains to be seen, but what we do know is we’ll be here for the ride.

Stranger Things

Set against the backdrop of a small midwestern town and 80s nostalgia, no one expected a small sci-fi horror series to bloom into Netflix’s flagship franchise and one of the most culturally impactful shows of the streaming era. Not only has the series been impactful for streaming, but the show has helped launch the acting careers of several of its youngest cast members, such as Millie Bobby Brown, and helped relaunch the careers of actors such as David Harbour.

Given the status quo in streaming, very few shows on streaming networks last long enough to see a conclusive end. And while Netflix will have further plans for the franchise, at the very least, this is the end of the story of Hawkins, Indiana, and the characters we’ve grown attached to over the past decade. We also can’t pretend that few shows have had the same level of impact on pop culture as Stranger Things, and given the number of originals Netflix has produced over the past decade, without a doubt, Stranger Things is the most significant of the bunch to come to an end.

Where does Netflix go after Stranger Things? What will become the next flagship series for the streamer? We look forward to seeing what comes next.

Which Netflix Original ending in 2025 are you sad for? Let us know in the comments below!