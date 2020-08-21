‘I Am Not Okay With This’ Season 2: Netflix Cancelation Due to Pandemic

The shocking ending to I Am Not Okay with This left fans wanting more and although we were fully expecting season 2 of the series to happen, due to the pandemic it’s one of several shows that have gotten the chop. I Am Not Okay With This will not currently be returning for season 2.

I Am Not Okay with This is a Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy series based on the comic of the same name by Charles Forsman, the author of The End of the F***ing World. The series was a small It reunion with actors Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff appearing on screen again.

Sydney is a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

I Am Not Okay with This Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled although reportedly renewed (Last Updated: 08/21/2020)

In early August 2020, we got word that the series was still going ahead for season 2. However, that changed on August 21st, 2020 when Netflix decided that it could not go ahead with season 2. The reasons for this is largely down to the global pandemic and the ballooning of production costs.

A statement was given to Deadline announcing the cancelations of both I Am Not Okay With This and The Society season 2 (which did get a full renewal before its reversal).

Netflix said: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,”

Netflix then added: “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

As we reported earlier in August, we heard things were just about to begin ramping up for season 2 and an official renewal was imminent. Deadline corroborates this by adding “scripts were written, and the series had been fully on track for a formal Season 2 pickup.”

The series is shot in Pittsburgh, USA which doesn’t look like it’ll allow shooting again for a while. In fact, due to the US’s higher numbers of COVID deaths, it remains unclear when the US will be able to return to a semblance of normality. Having said that, some productions have been allowed to film in locations such as Los Angeles and Georgia but under strict new rules that can delay filming and increase costs.

Matthew Ball, an ex-strategist for Amazon Studios explains further:

What we would’ve expected from season 2 of I Am Not Okay with This

Just as Sydney was finding something good in her life, Brad came along and screwed it all up. At the homecoming dance, Sydney and Stan discussed their feelings with the former admitting she only sees Stan as a friend.

During the dance, Dina admitted she didn’t dislike the kiss between her and Sydney. Just as it looked like the pair were about to kiss in the middle of all the dance, the homecoming king and Queen ceremony was interrupted by an enraged Brad. Angry at Sydney for her part in his break up with Dina, he had stolen her diary to get revenge.

Mind-Blowing Moment

Brad reveals to the school that Sydney is in love with Dina, along with announcing all the insecurities she feels about herself and the relationships she has with those around her. Believing Sydney to be crazy, he’s mere seconds away from revealing that Syndey thinks she has superpowers, only for his head to be blown up.

Blood completely covers the students, Sydney included, in a very Carrie-esque fashion. In shock, Sydney walks away from the dance hall, meanwhile, Dina is left staring at the body of Brad while Stan notices Sydney’s diary is kicked out of view.

Climbing a watchtower in the forest, as Sydney contemplates running away and laments on how her father must have felt, a mysterious figure appeared behind her declaring “they should be afraid.”

Daddy’s home?

It’s more than likely that the shadowed figure that appeared before Sydney is her father. So next season we could see Sydney being taught how to utilize her powers instead of fearing them. But with the declaration that “they should be afraid,” suggests that Sydney’s father may have nefarious and deadly motives.

With the diary being kicked away from Stan it could fall into the wrong hands. Dina may find it, and discover the secret Brad was inches away from revealing, leading Dina to discover Sydney has powers (if she believes her), and blame her friend for the death of Brad. It’s even possible Sydney never killed Brad, and it was her father working from the shadows.

There was lots to digest in the final episode of I Am Not Okay with This, and we can’t wait to see more.

