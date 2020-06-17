‘Incredibles 2’ Leaving Netflix in July 2020

One of the last remaining Disney movies is set to leave Netflix in July 2020 as the entire library of titles added between 2016 and 2018 slowly gets removed from the service. Here’s a look back at why Incredibles 2 came to Netflix and why it’s now leaving.

As you may remember, Netflix struck a deal with Disney that saw all-new Disney theatrical movies released in cinemas between 2016 and 2018 arrive on Netflix in the first window. It saw huge titles such as Zootopia, Finding Dory, Moana as well as Marvel and Star Wars titles hit Netflix.

Disney has opted for a different tact in recent years preferring to put all of its new titles (and old titles for that matter) exclusively on its new direct to consumer platform Disney+.

That leads us to Incredibles 2.

The sequel to the 2006 Pixar movie was another solid entry in the franchise and released in theaters in June 2018. It subsequently hit Netflix on January 30th, 2019, and now exactly a year and a half later, it’s due to leave Netflix.

Both the English and Spanish versions of Incredibles 2 are currently set to leave Netflix on July 30th, 2020. This includes both Netflix USA and Netflix Canada.

Where will Incredibles 2 stream after it leaves Netflix?

Well, the answer is fairly obvious, it’ll join the majority of Pixar movies on Disney+. It’s currently the case that most Disney titles hit Disney+ on or the day after it leaves Netflix.

It’s going to be a busy month of removals for Netflix with three movies from the Disney Netflix deal set to expire in the United States and Canada. We’re referring to Solo: A Star Wars Story that leaves on July 9th and Ant-Man and the Wasp that leaves on July 29th.

Once The Incredibles 2 departs from Netflix only four Disney titles will remain on Netflix from the theatrical output deal with those being Christopher Robin, The Nutcracker, and the Four Realms, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Mary Poppins Returns.

Will you miss Incredibles 2 once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.